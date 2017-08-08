FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAINS-Corn rises for 3rd session as U.S. crop ratings decline
August 8, 2017 / 1:19 AM / 2 months ago

GRAINS-Corn rises for 3rd session as U.S. crop ratings decline

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose for a third
consecutive session on Tuesday to its highest in more than a
week, with prices supported by a U.S. government report showing
a marginal decline in crop ratings. 
    Wheat edged lower after climbing almost 2 percent on Monday
while soybeans gained for a second session.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly crop
progress report rated 60 percent of the U.S. corn crop in good
to excellent condition, down from 61 percent a week earlier. 
    * The agency also rated 60 percent of the soybean crop as
good to excellent, up from 59 percent the previous week.

    * Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected no
change in ratings for either crop.
    * Corn and soybean markets are taking direction from weather
in the U.S. Midwest as both crops mature. Temperatures have
turned cooler this month but some areas need moisture.
    * Investors have started adjusting their holdings ahead of
the USDA's hotly anticipated supply-demand reports for August,
which are due on Thursday.
    * Reports will include the department's first yield
estimates incorporating field data for the 2017 U.S. corn and
soybean crops.
    * Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the USDA to
project the U.S. 2017 corn yield at 166.2 bushels per acre
(bpa), below the government's current trend-based forecast of
170.7 bpa.
    * For soybeans, the average of analysts' yield estimates was
47.5 bpa, below the USDA's current trend-based figure of 48.0
bpa.
    * Wheat prices have been underpinned by hot and dry weather
in U.S. spring crop areas although ample world supplies are
keeping a lid on the market.
    * France, the European Union's largest grain grower, is
expected to produce 36.8 million tonnes of soft wheat, up from
36.2 million estimated a month ago and a third higher than last
year's weather-hit crop of just 27.6 million.
    * Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan anticipate strong exports
in the current 2017/18 marketing year as recent good weather has
buoyed their expectations for bumper crops.
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares neared decade peaks on Tuesday thanks to
optimism on the global economy and a rash of records on Wall
Street, while major currencies were becalmed ahead of Chinese
trade data.
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130    Australia  NAB business conditions index    July  
0600    Germany    Trade data                       June 
0645    France     Trade data                       June 
1000    U.S.       Small-business confidence index  July  
1400    U.S.       JOLTS Job openings               June
    
 Grains prices at  0103 GMT
 Contract    Last    Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30   RSI
 CBOT wheat  463.25  -0.25   -0.05%   +1.87%       499.01  41
 CBOT corn   387.75  1.00    +0.26%   +1.77%       391.05  55
 CBOT soy    972.25  2.50    +0.26%   +1.62%       990.63  42
 CBOT rice   12.09   $0.04   +0.33%   -1.99%       $12.03  44
 WTI crude   49.28   -$0.11  -0.22%   -0.61%       $46.98  59
 Currencies                                                
 Euro/dlr    $1.180  $0.001  +0.08%   +0.30%               
 USD/AUD     0.7914  0.000   +0.04%   -0.10%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
 hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)

