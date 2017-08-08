GRAINS-Corn rises for 3rd session as U.S. crop ratings decline

* Corn prices hit highest since July 28 * USDA rates 60 pct corn good-to-excellent, down from 61 pct (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose for a third consecutive session on Tuesday to its highest in more than a week, with prices supported by a U.S. government report showing a marginal decline in crop ratings. Wheat and soybeans gained for a second day. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract had climbed 0.3 percent to $3.87-3/4 a bushel by 0344 GMT, after earlier hitting its highest since July 28 at $3.88 a bushel. Wheat added 0.2 percent to $4.64-1/2 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $9.73-3/4 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly crop progress report rated 60 percent of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, down from 61 percent a week earlier. The agency also rated 60 percent of the soybean crop as good-to-excellent, up from 59 percent the previous week. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected no change in ratings for either crop. Corn and soybean markets are taking direction from weather in the U.S. Midwest as both crops mature. Temperatures have turned cooler this month, but some areas need moisture. "Corn prices have taken a significant step away from the low-side of the range seen ahead of July's flurry," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "Two things are helping this happen. First, weather conditions remain non-standard enough to see further modest declines in U.S. corn yield forecasts. Second, U.S. prices remain competitive enough that the market thinks it sees some signs of better U.S. exports." Investors have started adjusting their holdings ahead of the USDA's hotly anticipated supply-demand reports for August, due on Thursday. Reports will include the department's first yield estimates incorporating field data for the 2017 U.S. corn and soybean crops. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the USDA to project the U.S. 2017 corn yield at 166.2 bushels per acre (bpa), below the government's current trend-based forecast of 170.7 bpa. For soybeans, the average of analyst yield estimates was 47.5 bpa, below the USDA's current trend-based figure of 48.0 bpa. Wheat prices have been underpinned by hot and dry weather in U.S. spring crop areas, although ample world supplies are keeping a lid on the market. France, the European Union's largest grain grower, is expected to produce 36.8 million tonnes of soft wheat, a third higher than last year's weather-hit crop of just 27.6 million. Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan anticipate strong exports this year as recent good weather has buoyed harvest expectations. Grains prices at 0344 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 464.50 1.00 +0.22% +2.14% 499.05 43 CBOT corn 387.75 1.00 +0.26% +1.77% 391.05 55 CBOT soy 973.75 4.00 +0.41% +1.78% 990.68 42 CBOT rice 12.13 $0.09 +0.71% -1.62% $12.04 47 WTI crude 49.21 -$0.18 -0.36% -0.75% $46.98 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.181 $0.002 +0.14% +0.36% USD/AUD 0.7918 0.001 +0.09% -0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)