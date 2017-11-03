FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAINS-Corn up for 2nd week on strong demand, soybeans near 3-week top
#Domestic News
November 3, 2017 / 3:41 AM / a day ago

GRAINS-Corn up for 2nd week on strong demand, soybeans near 3-week top

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Corn gains ground on strong demand from Mexico, S.Korea
    * Soybeans up over 2 pct this week, wheat extends gains

 (Adds details, quotes)
    By Naveen Thukral
    Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures were on track on
Friday for a second week of gains with strong demand
underpinning the market, although abundant global supplies kept
a lid on prices.
     Soybeans are poised for their first rise in three weeks,
hovering near the previous session's three-week high, while
wheat gained for a second day.
    The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active corn contract
is up nearly half a percent this week, the second straight
weekly gain.
    Soybeans have jumped 2.3 percent after closing lower
for the past two weeks. On Thursday, the market climbed to
$10.00-1/2 a bushel, the highest since Oct 13.
    Wheat is little changed for the week.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday confirmed
1,356,360 tonnes in U.S. corn sales to Mexico for shipment in
the current and next marketing year. That followed news of
several corn purchases by South Korean importers.
    Cereals markets are likely to be balanced in 2017-18, the
U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said, forecasting
that global production would surpass last year's record harvest
by a small margin. 
    "The FAO forecasts were corn friendly, as was news of hefty
U.S. corn exports to Mexico," said Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
    "(For soybeans) Brazil's Mato Grosso region remains on the
market's watch list."
    The soybean market has received support from dry weather in
Brazil's key producing regions although recent rains have
improved crop conditions.
    Strong demand continues to underpin soybean futures.
    Chinese imports of oilseeds are forecast to grow to a record
99.8 million tonnes in 2017/18, up 1.3 million tonnes from the
prior season, according to a report issued by the USDA's attache
in China.
    Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its estimate
of the U.S. 2017 corn yield to 173.4 bushels per acre (bpa),
from its previous monthly estimate of 170.5, three trade sources
said. 
    The firm trimmed its U.S. 2017 soybean yield estimate to
49.7 bpa, from 50.0 bpa previously. 
    Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone raised its corn yield
estimate to 173.7 bpa, from 169.2 previously.
    Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn, wheat
and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday and net sellers in
soyoil, traders said.
    
 Grains prices at  0248 GMT
 Contract    Last    Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30   RSI
 CBOT wheat  427.50  1.50    +0.35%   +2.27%       437.00  45
 CBOT corn   350.50  0.00    +0.00%   +0.65%       350.12  52
 CBOT soy    997.50  -1.75   -0.18%   +0.63%       984.81  64
 CBOT rice   11.53   $0.09   +0.83%   +0.22%       $12.12  19
 WTI crude   54.79   $0.25   +0.46%   +0.90%       $51.94  78
 Currencies                                                
 Euro/dlr    $1.166  $0.000  +0.02%   +0.35%               
 USD/AUD     0.7684  -0.003  -0.36%   +0.12%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
 hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
         

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
