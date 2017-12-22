GRAINS-Soybean prices drop to 3-mth low as S.American rains boost crops

* Expectations of bumper S.American output pressure soybean prices * Wheat set for biggest weekly gain in three months (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures on Friday fell for a seventh session, hitting a three-month low as improved weather across Brazil and Argentina boosted expectations for another bumper harvest in South America. Wheat prices were little changed after rallying for the past two sessions on the back of higher demand for U.S. shipments. The soybean market is being dragged down by rains in Argentina's drought-hit producing regions and forecasts of all-time high output in Brazil. Increased soybean production in South America is expected to stoke competition in the global market, with U.S. exports already running behind last year's pace. The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active soybean contract is on track for a third week of decline, down more than 2 percent this week. The market earlier in the session dropped to its lowest since Sept. 12 at $9.46-1/2 a bushel. Corn is up about 1 percent this week after falling for the past two weeks, while wheat has risen 2.2 percent this week in its biggest weekly gain since mid-September. More stringent specifications for U.S. soybean imports in China, the top global buyer, are adding to the bearish headwinds for soybeans. U.S. shipments to China as of Jan. 1 will be required to have reduced foreign material content to expedite unloadings, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday. "The market is under pressure because of improved weather in South America, but I think downside is limited for soybeans as the market is unlikely to remain below $10 a bushel," said Ole Houe, an analyst with brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. "I will be surprised to see if prices fall sharply from here." Higher-than-expected demand for U.S. wheat is supporting prices. The USDA on Thursday said weekly U.S. export sales of 796,300 tonnes of wheat and 1.6 million tonnes of corn were higher than analyst expectations, while sales of 1.7 million tonnes of soybeans were at the high-end of estimates. U.S. export sales of a certain type of wheat were the biggest in more than three years, the USDA said on Thursday, as low prices prompted livestock producers in Asia to buy the grain as animal feed. Soft red winter wheat, the variety traded on the CBOT, is usually used to make flour for cookies and crackers. However, prices for lower-grade supplies declined enough to make it a bargain for poultry and livestock farmers, U.S. and European export traders said. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn and wheat futures contracts on Thursday and net sellers of soybeans, soyoil and soymeal, traders said. Grains prices at 0233 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 426.50 -0.50 -0.12% +1.67% 431.36 72 CBOT corn 351.00 -0.25 -0.07% +1.01% 352.84 75 CBOT soy 946.50 -2.25 -0.24% -0.99% 982.19 19 CBOT rice 11.86 -$0.14 -1.13% +1.24% $12.05 50 WTI crude 58.15 -$0.21 -0.36% +0.10% $57.19 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.185 -$0.002 -0.21% -0.18% USD/AUD 0.7715 0.002 +0.19% +0.64% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)