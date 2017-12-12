FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GRAINS-Soybean prices edge up, move away from lowest in nearly a month
Sections
Featured
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
BITCOIN
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Breakingviews
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
December 12, 2017 / 1:56 AM / 2 days ago

GRAINS-Soybean prices edge up, move away from lowest in nearly a month

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    SYDNEY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean prices inched higher
on Tuesday after hitting a nearly one-month low earlier in the
session, climbing for the first time in five sessions, though
gains were checked by ample global supplies.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade were up 0.3 percent at $9.85 a bushel by 0124 GMT.
They earlier hit their lowest since Nov. 17 at $9.81-1/4 a
bushel, after closing Monday down 0.7 percent.
    * The most active corn futures were unchanged at $3.49
a bushel. They ended the last session down 1.1 percent, after
marking their weakest since Nov. 27 at $3.48-1/4 a bushel.
    * The most active wheat futures were little changed at
$4.13-1/4 a bushel. They closed down 1.3 percent on Monday,
having touched their lowest since January at $4.10-3/4 a bushel.
    * Wheat prices were under downward pressure amid ample
bumper global inventories. A higher-than-expected official
estimate of Canadian output last week added to bearish
sentiment, offsetting doubts over the weather-hit Australian
harvest.
    * Weekend rains in Argentinian soybean crop areas and
forecasts for more moisture next week eased worries about
dryness stressing crops in the South American country, dragging
on prices. Argentina is a key soybean producer and the world's
top exporter of soymeal and soyoil.
    * The USDA could revise its soy export forecast as soon as
Tuesday, when it is set to release its monthly supply/demand
report.
         
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar held steady near a recent two-week high versus
a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, with traders awaiting
the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week for fresh
catalysts.  
    * Brent crude oil prices were near 2015 highs on Tuesday
after the unplanned closure of a major North Sea pipeline for
repairs, knocking out significant supplies from a market that
was already tightening due to OPEC-led production cuts.  
    * Wall Street indexes closed higher on Monday and the
biggest drivers were technology and energy sectors as oil prices
rose and investors waited for an expected U.S. Federal Reserve
rate hike later in the week.  
    
     DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
1000  Germany           ZEW economic sentiment             Dec
1100  U.S.              NFIB business optimism              Nov
      U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee
starts its two-day meeting on interest rates
        
 Grains prices at  0124 GMT
 Contract      Last  Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg    MA 30   RSI 
 CBOT wheat  413.25   -0.25   -0.06%       -1.37%   436.87     20
 CBOT corn   349.00    0.00   +0.00%       -1.06%   356.05     34
 CBOT soy    985.00    2.50   +0.25%       -0.48%   989.75     42
 CBOT rice    12.25   $0.03   +0.20%       +1.49%   $11.99     54
 WTI crude    58.02   $0.03   +0.05%       +1.15%   $56.79     59
 Currencies                                                      
 Euro/dlr    $1.178  $0.001   +0.07%       +0.10%                
 USD/AUD     0.7526   0.000   +0.03%       +0.29%                
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.