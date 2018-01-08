GRAINS-Soybean prices fall, but S.America weather concerns curb losses

SYDNEY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean prices edged down on Monday to move away from three-week highs hit in the last session, though losses were curbed by concerns that adverse weather in South America would crimp output. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.1 percent at $9.70-1/2 a bushel by 0140 GMT. They firmed 0.3 percent on Friday, when prices marked their highest since Dec. 14 at $9.77 a bushel. * The most active corn futures were down 0.1 percent at $3.51 a bushel, having closed the last session little changed. * The most active wheat futures were down 0.5 percent at $8.81-3/4 a bushel, after ending Friday down 0.8 percent. * Drought in Argentina's bread basket province of Buenos Aires has raised the risk that some of the 18.1 million hectares expected to be sown with soy this season will go unplanted, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange and other analysts warned. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday that U.S soybean export sales in the latest week totalled 560,800 tonnes, just below the low-end of market expectations. * The USDA reported corn export sales of 101,200 tonnes, below forecasts for 600,000 to 1 million tonnes. * The USDA also reported export sales of U.S. wheat of just 131,000 tonnes. Analysts forecasts for wheat export sales ranged from 225,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * Wheat prices have been drawing support amid fears frigid temperatures damaged crops across key U.S. producing regions, already struggling with persistent dry weather. MARKET NEWS * The dollar gained on Friday after a brief dip as investors reckoned a weaker-than-expected U.S. December non-farm payrolls report would not deter the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates multiple times this year. * Oil prices firmed on Monday on the back of a slight decline in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for new production, with crude holding just below near three-year highs reached last week. Grains prices at 0140 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 429.25 -1.50 -0.35% +0.70% 412.23 54 CBOT corn 351.00 -0.25 -0.07% -2.02% 355.37 48 CBOT soy 970.00 -0.75 -0.08% -6.75% 1023.87 49 CBOT rice 11.82 $0.01 +0.08% +18.39% $9.85 40 WTI crude 61.69 $0.25 +0.41% +16.37% $52.66 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.204 $0.144 +13.61% +13.18% USD/AUD 0.7863 0.039 +5.19% +4.85% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)