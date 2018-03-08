FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 2:29 AM / 2 days ago

GRAINS-Soybean prices fall to one-week low ahead of U.S. govt report

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SYDNEY, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean prices edged down
on Thursday to mark their lowest in a week, with traders
squaring positions ahead of a widely watched report from the
U.S. Department of Agriculture.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade were down 0.2 percent at $10.62-3/4 a bushel by 0156
GMT. They earlier fell to their weakest since March 1 at
$10.62-1/4 a bushel, after closing down 0.9 percent on
Wednesday.
    * The most active corn futures were down 0.3 percent
at $3.86 a bushel, having ended the last session down 2 percent.
    * The most active wheat futures were unchanged at
$4.97-1/4 a bushel, after closing Wednesday down 0.3 percent.
    * The USDA is due to issue its latest supply and demand
report later in the session. 
    * The market is focused on estimates for soybean production
in Argentina and Brazil.
    * The USDA is expected to forecast larger U.S. wheat ending
stocks, due in part to weak export demand, and slightly smaller
domestic stockpiles of corn, according to analyst polls by
Reuters.
    * A small amount of rain is forecast across Argentina, which
has been plagued by dry weather.
    * But the rain could come too late for crops as analysts
expect the USDA to cut outlooks for both soy and corn in
Argentina - losses that may be partially offset by increases in
Brazilian soy output.
         
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar was little changed on Wednesday against a
basket of currencies as traders await details on U.S. President
Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminium, which
have touched off fears of a global trade war.  
    * Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday as financial markets slid
and after U.S. government data showed an increase in crude
inventories and output.  
    * The S&P 500 ended slightly lower after Wednesday's
volatile session as investors struggled to get a read on U.S.
trade policy.  
    
     DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
*      China            Trade data                         Feb
1245   European Central Bank interest rate announcement followed
by press briefing by ECB President Mario Draghi 
1330   U.S.             Weekly jobless claims    
        
*No exact timing
    
 Grains prices at  0156 GMT
 Contract       Last   Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg    MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat   497.25     0.00   +0.00%       -1.92%   474.43    63
 CBOT corn    386.00    -1.25   -0.32%       -0.58%   374.88    71
 CBOT soy    1062.75    -2.50   -0.23%       -1.12%  1028.36    60
 CBOT rice     12.49    $0.00   +0.00%       +0.12%   $12.45    61
 WTI crude     61.37    $0.22   +0.36%       -1.96%   $62.60    41
 Currencies                                                       
 Euro/dlr     $1.240  -$0.001   -0.11%       -0.03%               
 USD/AUD      0.7823    0.000   +0.00%       -0.05%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
  

 (Reporting by Colin Packham
Editing by Joseph Radford)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
