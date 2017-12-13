GRAINS-Soybean prices rise, rebound from lowest in nearly a month

SYDNEY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean prices climbed for the first time in six sessions on Wednesday to edge away from their lowest in nearly a month, though gains were checked by ample global supply. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans were up 0.3 percent at $9.78-1/4 a bushel by 0220 GMT. They closed down 0.7 percent on Tuesday, after hitting their lowest since Nov. 17 at $9.75 a bushel. * The most active corn futures rose 0.3 percent to $3.48-3/4 a bushel, having ended the previous session down 0.4 percent. * The most active wheat futures were up 0.4 percent at $4.12-1/2 a bushel, after closing Tuesday down 0.7 percent. * The USDA raised its forecast of U.S. 2017/18 soybean ending stocks to 445 million bushels, from 425 million last month, after cutting its U.S. soy export forecast due to strong competition from South American producers. [nL1N1OC0PN * Soybean prices came under downward pressure from expectations for rain this weekend in dry areas of Argentina, the world's top soymeal exporter and the No.3 corn supplier. * Brazilian government food supply agency Conab forecast the country's 2017/18 soybean crop at 109.2 million tonnes, topping its month-ago range of estimates for 106.4 million to 108.6 million tonnes. * Abiove, a Brazilian oilseed processors association, raised its crop estimate to 109.5 million tonnes, from 108.8 million previously. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe. * Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into rallies. * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Wholesale price index Nov 1000 Euro zone Industrial production Oct 1000 Euro zone Employment Q3 1330 U.S. Consumer prices Nov 1900 Federal Reserve announces interest rate decision 1930 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds news briefing Grains prices at 0220 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 412.50 1.75 +0.43% -0.24% 435.95 19 CBOT corn 348.75 1.00 +0.29% -0.07% 355.64 31 CBOT soy 978.75 3.00 +0.31% -0.38% 989.27 35 CBOT rice 12.21 -$0.05 -0.45% -0.12% $12.01 51 WTI crude 57.54 $0.40 +0.70% -0.78% $56.87 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.174 $0.000 +0.03% -0.20% USD/AUD 0.7571 0.001 +0.19% +0.62% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)