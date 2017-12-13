FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GRAINS-Soybean prices rise, rebound from lowest in nearly a month
Sections
Featured
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
ECB hikes growth forecasts but keeps easy money pledge
Global Economy
ECB hikes growth forecasts but keeps easy money pledge
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
Cricket
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
December 13, 2017 / 2:48 AM / 2 days ago

GRAINS-Soybean prices rise, rebound from lowest in nearly a month

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    SYDNEY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean prices climbed for
the first time in six sessions on Wednesday to edge away from
their lowest in nearly a month, though gains were checked by
ample global supply.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans
 were up 0.3 percent at $9.78-1/4 a bushel by 0220 GMT.
They closed down 0.7 percent on Tuesday, after hitting their
lowest since Nov. 17 at $9.75 a bushel.
    * The most active corn futures rose 0.3 percent to
$3.48-3/4 a bushel, having ended the previous session down 0.4
percent.
    * The most active wheat futures were up 0.4 percent at
$4.12-1/2 a bushel, after closing Tuesday down 0.7 percent. 
    * The USDA raised its forecast of U.S. 2017/18 soybean
ending stocks to 445 million bushels, from 425 million last
month, after cutting its U.S. soy export forecast due to strong
competition from South American producers.
[nL1N1OC0PN
    * Soybean prices came under downward pressure from
expectations for rain this weekend in dry areas of Argentina,
the world's top soymeal exporter and the No.3 corn supplier.

    * Brazilian government food supply agency Conab forecast the
country's 2017/18 soybean crop at 109.2 million tonnes, topping
its month-ago range of estimates for 106.4 million to 108.6
million tonnes.
    * Abiove, a Brazilian oilseed processors association, raised
its crop estimate to 109.5 million tonnes, from 108.8 million
previously.
             
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on
Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three
months, as investors await more developments and ratings
downgrades from Europe.  
    * Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a
second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt
crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into
rallies.  
    * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with
modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope
that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear
Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies.  
    
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0700   Germany              Wholesale price index            Nov
1000   Euro zone            Industrial production            Oct
1000   Euro zone            Employment                       Q3
1330   U.S.                 Consumer prices                  Nov
  
1900   Federal Reserve announces interest rate decision 
1930   Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds news briefing
        
 Grains prices at  0220 GMT
 Contract       Last   Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30   RSI 
 CBOT wheat   412.50     1.75   +0.43%       -0.24%  435.95     19
 CBOT corn    348.75     1.00   +0.29%       -0.07%  355.64     31
 CBOT soy     978.75     3.00   +0.31%       -0.38%  989.27     35
 CBOT rice     12.21   -$0.05   -0.45%       -0.12%  $12.01     51
 WTI crude     57.54    $0.40   +0.70%       -0.78%  $56.87     53
 Currencies                                                       
 Euro/dlr     $1.174   $0.000   +0.03%       -0.20%               
 USD/AUD      0.7571    0.001   +0.19%       +0.62%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
    

 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.