GRAINS-Soybean rebounds from 1-month low, wheat rises after 5-day decline
#Domestic News
August 7, 2017 / 3:08 AM / 2 months ago

GRAINS-Soybean rebounds from 1-month low, wheat rises after 5-day decline

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Soybeans rise after Friday's lowest since late June
    * Wheat recoups losses on bargain-buying, corn up for 2nd
day

 (Adds details, quotes)
    By Naveen Thukral
    SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose
nearly 1 percent on Monday as the market rebounded from last
week's lowest since late June, although gains were capped by
forecasts of crop-friendly weather in the U.S. Midwest.
    Wheat rose on bargain-buying after prices dropped for the
past five sessions to the weakest since mid-June on Friday,
while corn gained for a second session. 
    The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract
 gained 0.8 percent to $9.64-1/2 a bushel by 0248 GMT after
closing down 0.4 percent on Friday. 
    Soybeans hit a low of $9.55-1/2 a bushel on Aug. 3, the
weakest since June 30.
    Wheat added 0.7 percent to $4.58 a bushel after
dropping on Friday to the lowest since June 15 at $4.53-1/2 a
bushel. Corn rose 0.8 percent to $3.84 a bushel, adding to
Friday's 0.9 percent gain.
    "Grain and oilseed markets are taking a bit breather after
big action last week and probably there is some bargain buying
at these levels," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at 
National Australia Bank.
    "The wheat market is trying to find a level where supply
risks have been priced in."
    Soybeans had come under pressure amid forecasts for
favourable rains.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture will on Thursday release
its latest monthly supply and demand report in which it will
update its corn yield projection including first data from field
surveys.
    But the full impact of a hot and dry summer in the U.S.
Midwest is unlikely to show up in the government's next estimate
of the U.S. corn crop as it typically makes just small
adjustments to its harvest outlook during August.
    Russia's IKAR raised its forecast for Russia's 2017 wheat
crop to 74-77 million tonnes from a previously expected 72-75
million tonnes.
    Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn
futures in the week to Aug. 1, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
    The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short
position in soybeans.
    
 Grains prices at  0248 GMT
 Contract    Last    Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30   RSI
 CBOT wheat  458.00  3.25    +0.71%   +0.05%       498.90  34
 CBOT corn   384.00  3.00    +0.79%   +1.65%       390.76  49
 CBOT soy    964.50  7.75    +0.81%   +0.42%       988.58  34
 CBOT rice   12.33   $0.00   +0.00%   -1.28%       $12.00  60
 WTI crude   49.52   -$0.06  -0.12%   +1.00%       $46.79  63
 Currencies                                                
 Euro/dlr    $1.179  $0.003  +0.22%   -0.62%               
 USD/AUD     0.7938  0.002   +0.20%   -0.13%               
 
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
 hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
    

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)

