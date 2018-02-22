FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 4:19 AM / 2 days ago

GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 7-month high, wheat struggles near 2-week low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Soybeans tick lower as market takes a breather after rally
    * Wheat under pressure as U.S. wheat struggles to win
business

 (Adds details, quotes)
    By Naveen Thukral
    SINGAPORE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans edged lower
on Thursday, hovering just below a seven-month high reached on
the back of dry weather curbing yields in Argentina, the world's
third largest exporter.
    Wheat ticked higher, although the market remained near last
session's two-week low as U.S. cargoes struggle to win business
in a highly competitive global market. 
    The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of
Trade had eased by 0.2 percent to $10.32-1/2 a bushel by
0346 GMT after climbing 0.8 percent in the last session. 
    Wheat added 0.1 percent to $4.47-3/4 a bushel, having
dropped to its lowest since Feb. 6 at $4.45-1/2 a bushel on
Wednesday. Corn was down 0.1 percent at $3.65-1/4 a
bushel.
    Soybeans are drawing support from expectations that dry
weather in Argentina will cut production.
    Argentina's Rosario Exchange slashed its forecast for the
country's soy and corn crops by 5 million tonnes or more each on
Wednesday due to drought in the world's No. 3 exporter of each.

    Argentine farm consultancy Agripac cut its soybean crop
forecast by about 18 percent from the start of the season and
its corn crop estimate by 12 percent.
    But analysts said the market had finished building weather
premium and abundant world supplies are expected to cap gains.
    "Argentina's output can go down further if the weather does
not improve," said one India-based agricultural commodities
analyst at an international bank. 
    "But the country has 14 million tonnes of inventory, it is
enough to restrict further gains in prices. Brazil has another
huge crop on the way."
    He said farmers in Brazil and the United States were taking
this opportunity of rally in soybean prices and selling their
stockpiles which should ease supply concerns.
    The market is awaiting updated supply-demand outlook from
the U.S. Department of Agriculture in its annual forum this
week.
    Analysts polled ahead of the gathering expect U.S. soybean
acres this season to exceed corn acres for just the second time
ever.
    Ample global wheat supplies and stiff competition in markets
remained headwinds for U.S. wheat. Major importer Egypt bought
120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a tender, underscoring the
dominance of Black Sea origins on export markets.
    Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, soymeal and
soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of corn
and wheat futures, traders said.

 Grains prices at  0346 GMT
 Contract    Last     Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30   RSI
 CBOT wheat  447.75   0.50     +0.11%   -0.33%       442.74  43
 CBOT corn   365.25   -0.50    -0.14%   -0.07%       359.13  54
 CBOT soy    1032.50  -1.75    -0.17%   +0.58%       990.79  78
 CBOT rice   11.96    $0.00    +0.00%   -0.46%       $12.21  38
 WTI crude   61.04    -$0.64   -1.04%   -1.39%       $63.15  41
 Currencies                                                  
 Euro/dlr    $1.227   -$0.001  -0.08%   -0.52%               
 USD/AUD     0.7793   -0.001   -0.13%   -1.12%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
 hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
         

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
