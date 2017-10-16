GRAINS-Soybeans edge down from 10-week high

SYDNEY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans fell on Monday, after hitting a 10-week high in the previous session, with demand for U.S. exports providing a floor to losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.2 percent to $9.98-1/4 a bushel by 0020 GMT, having firmed 0.8 percent on Friday when prices hit a high of $10.03-1/4 a bushel - the highest since July 31. * The most active corn futures were up 0.1 percent to $3.53 a bushel, having gained 1 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures were up 0.3 percent to $4.40-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 2 percent on Friday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its U.S. soybean yield estimate to 49.5 bushels per acre (bpa), from 49.9 in September, bucking analyst expectations for an increase. * The USDA also cut its forecast of the amount of soybeans left at the end of the 2017/18 marketing year - the "carry-out" - to 430 million bushels, from 475 million a month ago. * The USDA on Friday reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at more than 1.7 million tonnes and corn sales at about 1.6 million tonnes, topping a range of trade expectations. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies on Friday, shaking off early weakness, after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in September, pointing to muted inflation that could worry Federal Reserve officials. * Oil prices on Friday closed at their highest level in October on bullish news from strong Chinese oil imports, U.S. President Donald Trump's decision not to certify that Iran is complying with a nuclear agreement and other tensions in the Middle East. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices Sep 0130 China Producer prices Sep 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Aug 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Oct Grains prices at 0020 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 440.75 1.25 +0.28% +2.38% 444.03 51 CBOT corn 353.00 0.25 +0.07% +1.15% 352.35 60 CBOT soy 998.25 -2.00 -0.20% +0.63% 969.07 74 CBOT rice 12.19 $0.00 +0.04% -0.49% $12.36 61 WTI crude 51.90 $0.45 +0.87% +2.57% $50.24 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.182 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.11% USD/AUD 0.7884 0.000 -0.05% +0.83% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)