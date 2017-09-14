FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAINS-Soybeans edge higher, USDA forecast caps gains
September 14, 2017 / 1:37 AM / a month ago

GRAINS-Soybeans edge higher, USDA forecast caps gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SYDNEY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Thursday, although gains were checked by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's forecast for record large North American
production.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade were up 0.4 percent to $9.64-1/2 a bushel by 0114
GMT, having firmed 1.1 percent on Wednesday.
    * The most active corn futures were up 0.6 percent to
$3.53-1/2 a bushel, having closed unchanged in the previous
session.
    * The most active wheat were up 0.4 percent to $4.45 a
bushel, having closed up 0.3 percent on Wednesday. 
    * The USDA said private exporters sold 167,370 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans to Mexico for delivery in the 2017/18 marketing
year that began Sept. 1.
    * Soybeans were under pressure from USDA's forecast on
Tuesday for a record-large U.S. 2017 soybean harvest totalling
4.431 billion bushels, with an average yield of 49.9 bushels per
acre (bpa).
    * The USDA pegged the U.S. corn yield at 169.9 bpa. The
government's yield estimates for both crops were above most
analyst estimates.
    * Dry conditions could slow seeding in parts of Brazil,
while excessive rains are threatening seedings in parts of
Argentina.
         
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar held steady near a four-week high against the
yen on Thursday, with traders looking to U.S. consumer inflation
data later in the day for clues on the possible timing of the
Federal Reserve's next rate rise.  
    * Oil prices on Thursday held most of their gains of around
2 percent from the previous session, buoyed after the
International Energy Agency raised its forecast for growth in
global oil demand.  
    * Wall Street edged up to a record high on Wednesday as
gains in consumer discretionary and energy stocks offset losses
in technology heavyweight Apple Inc.  
    
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 
0200  China              Industrial output               Aug 
0200  China              Retail sales                    Aug 
0200  China              Urban investment                Aug 
1100  Bank of England announces interest rate decision 
1230  U.S.               Consumer prices                 Aug 
1230  U.S.               Weekly jobless claims 
        
 Grains prices at  0114 GMT
 Contract       Last   Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat   445.00     1.75   +0.39%       +0.68%  448.84    53
 CBOT corn    353.50     2.00   +0.57%       +0.57%  363.16    40
 CBOT soy     964.50     4.00   +0.42%       +1.47%  949.74    54
 CBOT rice     12.85   -$0.06   -0.46%       -0.77%  $12.65    62
 WTI crude     49.23   -$0.07   -0.14%       +2.07%  $48.10    61
 Currencies                                                      
 Euro/dlr     $1.188  -$0.001   -0.07%       -0.74%              
 USD/AUD      0.7977   -0.001   -0.09%       -0.51%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 

 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)

