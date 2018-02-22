FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 2:59 AM / 2 days ago

GRAINS-Soybeans edge lower, but supported by expected Argentina production losses

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    SYDNEY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower
on Thursday, but the oilseed was holding just off a seven-month
high as dry weather in Argentina is expected to slash production
from the world's No. 3 exporter.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade eased 0.3 percent to $10.30-3/4 a bushel by 0230
GMT, having firmed 0.8 percent on Wednesday.
    * The most active corn futures were down 0.2 percent
to $3.65 a bushel, having gained 0.1 percent in the previous
session.
    * The most active wheat futures were up 0.1 to
$4.47-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent on Wednesday.
    * Soybeans draw support from expectations that dry weather
in Argentina will cut production.
    * Argentina's Rosario Exchange slashed its forecast for the
country's soy and corn crops by five million tonnes or more each
on Wednesday due to drought in the world's No. 3 exporter of
each.
    * Argentine farm consultancy Agripac cut its soybean crop
forecast by about 18 percent from the start of the season and
its corn crop estimate by 12 percent.
    * U.S. Department of Agriculture to publish its latest
supply and demand forecasts in its annual outlook forum this
week.
    * Analysts polled ahead of the gathering expect U.S. soybean
acres this season to exceed corn acres for just the second time
ever.
    * Ample global wheat supplies and stiff competition in
export markets remained headwinds for U.S. wheat. Major importer
Egypt bought 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in its latest
tender, underscoring the dominance of Black Sea origins on
export markets.
         
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar traded near a one-week high against a basket of
major currencies on Thursday, rising after minutes of the
Federal Reserve's January meeting showed policymakers were more
confident of the need to keep raising interest rates.  
    * Oil prices fell on Thursday, pulled down as a firmer
dollar outweighed a report of a decrease in U.S. crude
inventories.  
    * U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday in a rocky session
after the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's
January meeting pushed yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury note to a four-year high.  
    
    ATA AHEAD (GMT)
0745  France            Business climate                  Feb
0900  Germany           Ifo business climate              Feb
0930  UK                GDP 2nd release                   Q4
1230  European Central Bank releases minutes of January meeting
1330  U.S.              Weekly jobless claims
1500  U.S.              Leading index                     Jan
        
 Grains prices at  0230 GMT
 Contract       Last  Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30   RSI 
 CBOT wheat   447.75    0.50   +0.11%       -0.33%  442.74     43
 CBOT corn    365.00   -0.75   -0.21%       -0.14%  359.12     54
 CBOT soy    1030.75   -3.50   -0.34%       +0.41%  990.73     75
 CBOT rice     11.96   $0.00   +0.00%       -0.46%  $12.21     38
 WTI crude     60.97  -$0.71   -1.15%       -1.50%  $63.14     40
 Currencies                                                      
 Euro/dlr     $1.228  $0.000   +0.00%       -0.44%               
 USD/AUD      0.7798   0.000   -0.06%       -1.05%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
