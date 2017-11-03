FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAINS-Soybeans edge lower, set to finish the week up 2.5 pct
#Domestic News
November 3, 2017

GRAINS-Soybeans edge lower, set to finish the week up 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    SYDNEY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans slipped on Friday,
retreating from a near three-week high touched in the previous
session, though the oilseed was poised to record its first
weekly gain since mid-October as lower-than-expected North
American yields underpinned gains.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade up nearly 2.5 percent for the week, the first weekly
rally in three weeks.
    * Soybeans on Thursday hit a high of $10.00-1/2 a bushel -
the highest since Oct 13.
    * The most active corn futures up nearly 0.5 percent
for the week, the second straight weekly gain.
    * The most active wheat futures little changed for the
week.
    * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday confirmed
1,356,360 tonnes in U.S. corn sales to Mexico for shipment in
the current and next marketing years. That followed news of
several corn purchases by South Korean importers.
    * Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its 2017
corn yield estimate to 173.4 bushels per acre (bpa), from its
previous monthly estimate of 170.5 bpa, three trade sources
said. 
    * Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone raised its corn yield
estimate to 173.7 bpa, from 169.2 previously.
    * Chinese imports of oilseeds are forecast to grow to a
record 99.8 million tonnes in 2017/18, up 1.3 million tonnes
from the prior season, according to a report issued by the
USDA's attache in China.
         
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar fell to its lowest in a week against a basket
of major currencies on Thursday after Republicans in the U.S.
House of Representatives released proposals to overhaul the tax
code.
    * Oil markets firmed on Friday, supported by confident
sentiment as OPEC-led supply cuts help tighten the market, but
analysts cautioned that the cuts would need to be extended to
counter rising U.S. output.  
    * Wall Street's Dow industrials climbed to a record high on
Thursday while losses in Facebook kept the S&P 500 and the
Nasdaq in check as investors assessed the long-awaited tax cut
plan unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump's fellow
Republicans.  

    DATA (GMT)
0900  Euro Zone   Markit Mfg Final PMI    Oct
1130  U.S.        Challenger Layoffs      Oct
1230  U.S.        Initial Jobless Claims  weekly
        
 Grains prices at  0047 GMT
 Contract      Last   Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg    MA 30  RSI
 CBOT wheat  427.50     1.50    +0.35%       +2.27%   437.00   45
 CBOT corn   350.25    -0.25    -0.07%       +0.57%   350.11   52
 CBOT soy    998.50    -0.75    -0.08%       +0.73%   984.84   64
 CBOT rice    11.45    $0.01    +0.09%       -0.52%   $12.12   19
 WTI crude    54.86    $0.32    +0.59%       +1.03%   $51.94   78
 Currencies                                                      
 Euro/dlr    $1.166   $0.000    +0.00%       +0.34%              
 USD/AUD     0.7687   -0.002    -0.32%       +0.16%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
    

 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
