FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GRAINS-Soybeans extend losses into 4th session, hit 10-day low
Sections
Featured
Nifty falls below 10,300 level; lenders fall, metals gain
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty falls below 10,300 level; lenders fall, metals gain
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
U.S.
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
The write stuff: Life lessons from author James Patterson
Showbiz
The write stuff: Life lessons from author James Patterson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
December 11, 2017 / 2:19 AM / a day ago

GRAINS-Soybeans extend losses into 4th session, hit 10-day low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SYDNEY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans fell for a fourth
consecutive session on Monday, hitting a 10-day low as forecasts
for favourable weather across South America stoked expectations
of ample global supplies.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade were down 0.4 percent to $9.86 a bushel, near the
session low of $9.85-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since Dec. 1.
Soybeans closed down 0.2 percent on Friday.
    * The most active corn futures were down 0.4 percent
to $3.51-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.4 percent in the previous
session.
    * The most active wheat futures were down 0.3 percent
to $4.17-3/4 a bushel, near the session low of $4.17-1/4 a
bushel - the lowest since November 2. 
    * The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier on Friday said
private exporters reported the sale of 268,000 tonnes of
soybeans for delivery to China during the 2017-18 marketing
year. 
    * The government also disclosed another 129,000-tonne sale
to unknown destinations for 2017-18 and a 66,000-tonne sale to
unknown destinations for 2018-19.
    * Consultancy AgRural on Friday raised its forecast for
2017-18 Brazil soybean production to 112.9 million tonnes from
110.2 million.
         
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar was steady in early Asian trade on Monday,
underpinned by expectations of higher U.S. interest rates, while
bitcoin seized the spotlight as futures of the cryptocurrency
began trading.  
    * Oil prices fell on Monday, pulled down as the latest rise
in the U.S. rig count pointed to a further increase in American
production, potentially undermining efforts led by OPEC to
tighten markets.  
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1500  U.S.              Employment trends          Nov
 
 Grains prices at  0201 GMT
 Contract      Last   Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30   RSI 
 CBOT wheat  417.75    -1.25   -0.30%       -0.89%  438.03     24
 CBOT corn   351.25    -1.50   -0.43%       -0.07%  356.58     42
 CBOT soy    986.00    -3.75   -0.38%       -0.60%  989.80     42
 CBOT rice    12.11    $0.04   +0.37%       -0.16%  $11.97     44
 WTI crude    57.12   -$0.24   -0.42%       +0.76%  $56.63     51
 Currencies                                                      
 Euro/dlr    $1.178   $0.001   +0.09%       +0.03%               
 USD/AUD     0.7515    0.001   +0.15%       +0.05%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
  
    

 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.