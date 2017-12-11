GRAINS-Soybeans extend losses into 4th session, hit 10-day low

SYDNEY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans fell for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, hitting a 10-day low as forecasts for favourable weather across South America stoked expectations of ample global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.4 percent to $9.86 a bushel, near the session low of $9.85-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since Dec. 1. Soybeans closed down 0.2 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures were down 0.4 percent to $3.51-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.4 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures were down 0.3 percent to $4.17-3/4 a bushel, near the session low of $4.17-1/4 a bushel - the lowest since November 2. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier on Friday said private exporters reported the sale of 268,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2017-18 marketing year. * The government also disclosed another 129,000-tonne sale to unknown destinations for 2017-18 and a 66,000-tonne sale to unknown destinations for 2018-19. * Consultancy AgRural on Friday raised its forecast for 2017-18 Brazil soybean production to 112.9 million tonnes from 110.2 million. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was steady in early Asian trade on Monday, underpinned by expectations of higher U.S. interest rates, while bitcoin seized the spotlight as futures of the cryptocurrency began trading. * Oil prices fell on Monday, pulled down as the latest rise in the U.S. rig count pointed to a further increase in American production, potentially undermining efforts led by OPEC to tighten markets. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1500 U.S. Employment trends Nov Grains prices at 0201 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 417.75 -1.25 -0.30% -0.89% 438.03 24 CBOT corn 351.25 -1.50 -0.43% -0.07% 356.58 42 CBOT soy 986.00 -3.75 -0.38% -0.60% 989.80 42 CBOT rice 12.11 $0.04 +0.37% -0.16% $11.97 44 WTI crude 57.12 -$0.24 -0.42% +0.76% $56.63 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.178 $0.001 +0.09% +0.03% USD/AUD 0.7515 0.001 +0.15% +0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)