GRAINS-Soybeans extend losses into third straight session
October 18, 2017 / 1:34 AM / in 4 days

GRAINS-Soybeans extend losses into third straight session

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SYDNEY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans edged lower for the
third straight session on Wednesday as forecasts for dry weather
fuelled expectations of a rapid advance in harvesting and ample
supplies.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade were down 0.1 percent to $9.84 a bushel by 0106 GMT,
having closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday.
    * The most active corn futures were down 0.1 percent
to $3.49-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent in the
previous session.
    * The most active wheat futures were down 0.2 percent
to $4.33-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent on
Tuesday. 
    * Soybeans and corn under pressure as dry weather across the
U.S. Midwest is expected to allow farmers to catch up to their
typical harvest schedule in the coming weeks. 
    * The USDA said in its U.S. crop report on Monday that 28
percent of U.S. corn has been harvested as of Sunday, behind
market expectations of 31 percent, and up only 6 percentage
points from the previous week. 
    * Harvesting of the U.S. soybean crop was 49 percent
complete, matching analysts' expectations.
   
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar held an upper hand against other major
currencies on Wednesday as investors weigh the possibility that
U.S. President Donald Trump will choose a more hawkish Federal
Reserve chief with than the current chair, Janet Yellen. 
    * Oil prices ended little changed on Tuesday, steadying
after earlier gains and losses, as expectations of high U.S.
production and exports offset concerns that fighting between
Iraqi and Kurdish forces could threaten the country's crude
output.  
    * The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly broke above the
23,000-point mark for the first time on Tuesday, driven by
strong earnings from UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson, but
finished the session just below that milestone.  

    ATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0810          Opening speech by ECB President Mario Draghi at
ECB Conference in Germany
1230   U.S.   Housing starts                            Sep
1230   U.S.   Building permits                          Sep
1800          Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on economic
condition    
        
 Grains prices at  0106 GMT
 Contract       Last  Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg    MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat   433.75   -1.00   -0.23%       -0.63%   443.21    42
 CBOT corn    349.75   -0.25   -0.07%       -0.21%   351.61    47
 CBOT soy     984.00   -0.75   -0.08%       -0.71%   969.80    58
 CBOT rice     12.13   $0.00   +0.00%       +0.08%   $12.32    54
 WTI crude     52.08   $0.20   +0.39%       +0.40%   $50.44    66
 Currencies                                                      
 Euro/dlr     $1.177  $0.000   +0.03%       -0.21%               
 USD/AUD      0.7844   0.000   +0.01%       -0.08%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat,corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
