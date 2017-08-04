FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GRAINS-Soybeans face biggest weekly loss in a year, wheat down for 4th week
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 4, 2017 / 3:02 AM / 2 months ago

GRAINS-Soybeans face biggest weekly loss in a year, wheat down for 4th week

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Soybeans fall over 5 pct this week, most since July 2016
    * Wheat down almost 5 pct this week, poor U.S. exports weigh

 (Adds details, quotes)
    By Naveen Thukral
    SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched
lower on Friday with the market poised for its biggest weekly
fall in a year, weighed down by crop-friendly weather across key
U.S. producing states.
    The wheat market is on track for a fourth straight week of
decline as ample global supplies and disappointing U.S. weekly
exports weighed on the market. Corn is set for a second week of
decline.
    The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract
 has dropped 5.2 percent so far this week, the largest
decline since July 2016. On Thursday, it hit the lowest since
June 30 at $9.55-1/2 a bushel.
    Wheat is down almost 5 percent this week, the biggest
seven-day fall since late August last year, and corn has
shed more than 2 percent.
    "Weather forecasters' predictions are largely being realised
with more rain and cooler temperatures," said Tobin Gorey,
director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia in Sydney.
    "The forecasters also expect more of the same at different
times for the next week or so. August, the danger period for
soybean crops, is looking benign for now."
    Soybean prices have been pressured by forecasts of showers
in Iowa and Minnesota, the No.2 and No.3 soy-producing states in
the United States. Soybeans this month are setting pods, the key
stage for determining yields.
    Wheat prices are being pressured by low U.S. exports. 
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of
U.S. wheat in the latest week at 145,500 tonnes, a marketing
year low that fell below a range of trade expectations for
300,000 to 500,000 tonnes.
    Private analytics firm Informa Economics on Thursday pegged
the U.S. corn yield at 165.9 bushels per acre (bpa), trade
sources said, below the USDA's trend-based forecast of 170.7
bpa.
    The full impact of a hot and dry summer in the U.S. Midwest
is unlikely to show up in the government's next estimate of the
U.S. corn crop as it typically makes just small adjustments to
its harvest outlook during August.
    The USDA will update its yield projection in its monthly
supply and demand report on Aug. 10. The forecast will be
closely watched as it will be the first harvest outlook for the
2017/18 marketing year that includes data from field surveys.

    Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade
soybean, corn and wheat futures contracts on Thursday, traders
said.

 Grains prices at  0236 GMT
 Contract    Last    Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30   RSI
 CBOT wheat  457.75  0.00    +0.00%   -0.76%       500.21  30
 CBOT corn   379.50  1.75    +0.46%   +0.80%       390.85  41
 CBOT soy    960.25  -0.25   -0.03%   -1.18%       985.43  34
 CBOT rice   12.34   -$0.05  -0.40%   -0.28%       $11.97  58
 WTI crude   48.89   -$0.14  -0.29%   -1.41%       $46.55  59
 Currencies                                                
 Euro/dlr    $1.188  $0.002  +0.18%   +0.63%               
 USD/AUD     0.7956  -0.001  -0.08%   -0.14%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
 hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
  

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.