FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GRAINS-Soybeans face pressure from U.S. harvest, improved Brazil weather
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Top News
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
China to unveil new leadership line-up as Xi cements power
CHINA
China to unveil new leadership line-up as Xi cements power
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
Editor's picks
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 23, 2017 / 2:17 AM / in 2 days

GRAINS-Soybeans face pressure from U.S. harvest, improved Brazil weather

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Soybeans hit lowest since Oct. 12 as U.S. harvest gathers pace
    * Forecasts of rains in Brazil's dry areas add pressure

 (Adds details, quotes)
    By Naveen Thukral
    SINGAPORE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans were little changed on Monday after dropping
to their lowest in more than a week earlier in the session as advancing U.S. harvest and
forecasts of more rains in Brazil weighed on prices.
    Corn edged higher although gains remained capped due to bumper U.S. harvest.
    The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract was unmoved at $9.78-3/4 a
bushel, as of 0147 GMT, near the session low of $9.76 a bushel, weakest since Oct. 12. Soybeans
ended 0.8 percent lower on Friday.
    Corn added 0.2 percent at $3.45-1/4 a bushel and wheat climbed 0.1 pct to
$4.26-1/2 a bushel.
    "The dry regions (of Brazil) did get some substantial rain over the weekend," said Tobin
Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
    "Very high temperatures though mean the gains in soil moisture will have been limited.
Weather forecasters expect more rain in the next couple of weeks that may allay the market's
concerns. The market will push prices down if it gains more confidence that it will lift soil
moisture."
    Brazilian farmers have planted 20 percent of the expected soy area so far in the 2017-18
crop, consultancy AgRural said on Friday, with some producers expressing concern regarding the
progress of works due to lack of rains in key producing regions.
    Planting is roughly in line with a five-year average of 19 percent for this period of the
year, but behind last year's 29 percent.
    Corn is being pressured as U.S. harvest advances amid good weather.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said private exporters in the last day sold a
total of 245,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Spain and unknown destinations, along with 198,000
tonnes of soybeans to China.
    Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to
Oct. 17, regulatory data released on Friday showed. 
    The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed
that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short
position in CBOT wheat and switched to a net long position in soybeans.
    
 Grains prices at 0147 GMT
 Contract    Last    Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30   RSI
 CBOT wheat  426.50  0.50     +0.12%   -1.44%       442.27  36
 CBOT corn   345.25  0.75     +0.22%   -1.07%       350.54  40
 CBOT soy    978.75  0.00     +0.00%   -0.79%       971.58  51
 CBOT rice   12.09   $0.01    +0.12%   +1.34%       $12.25  51
 WTI crude   52.15   $0.31    +0.60%   +1.68%       $50.78  64
 Currencies                                                 
 Euro/dlr    $1.176  -$0.002  -0.16%   -0.73%               
 USD/AUD     0.7815  0.000    -0.04%   -0.81%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
 hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
         

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.