GRAINS-Soybeans fall to 10-day low as rains boost South American output
December 11, 2017 / 3:04 AM / a day ago

GRAINS-Soybeans fall to 10-day low as rains boost South American output

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Soybeans fall for fourth straight session
    * Wheat hits six-week low as ample global stocks weigh
    * Corn falls 0.4 percent

    By Colin Packham
    SYDNEY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on
Monday for a fourth consecutive session as forecasts for rain
across South America pushed prices to a 10-day low on
expectations of increased output amid already ample global
supplies. 
    Wheat fell for a sixth straight session to hit a six-week
low amid bumper global production. Corn also fell. 
    The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade were down 0.4 percent to $9.85-3/4 a bushel by 0237
GMT, near the session low of $9.85-1/2 a bushel - matching a low
hit on Dec. 1. Soybeans closed down 0.2 percent on Friday.
    Soybean losses had been checked by concerns about production
in Argentina, although updated weather models call for much
needed rains across several regions. 
    "Weather forecasters are looking more favourably for a rain
event for these regions in mid-December," said Tobin Gorey,
director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
    Brighter Argentina production would lift output from South
America, adding to competition to U.S. exporters.
    Consultancy AgRural on Friday raised its forecast for
Brazil's 2017/18 soybean harvest to 112.9 million tonnes from
110.2 million. 
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said earlier on
Friday that private exporters reported the sale of 268,000
tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2017/18
marketing year. 
    The most active corn futures fell 0.4 percent to
$3.51-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.4 percent in the previous
session.
    The most active wheat futures dropped 0.5 percent to
$4.17 a bushel - the lowest since November 1.
    Analysts said wheat is under pressure amid bumper global
production, supplemented by soaring Canadian output that will
see U.S. exporters continue to struggle to find business with
overseas buyers. 
        
 Grains prices at  0237 GMT
 Contract      Last  Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30  RSI
 CBOT wheat  417.00   -2.00   -0.48%       -1.07%  438.00   24
 CBOT corn   351.25   -1.50   -0.43%       -0.07%  356.58   42
 CBOT soy    985.75   -4.00   -0.40%       -0.63%  989.79   41
 CBOT rice    12.12   $0.05   +0.41%       -0.12%  $11.97   44
 WTI crude    57.09  -$0.27   -0.47%       +0.71%  $56.63   51
 Currencies                                                   
 Euro/dlr    $1.178  $0.001   +0.10%       +0.04%             
 USD/AUD     0.7514   0.001   +0.13%       +0.04%             
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel.
 Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
   

 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)

