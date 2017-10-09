GRAINS-Soybeans firm to hit 2-week high on dry weather in Brazil

SYDNEY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans rose for a fourth consecutive session as concerns about dry weather in South America pushed the oilseed to a two-week high. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.4 percent to $9.76-1/4 a bushel by 0019, near the session high of $9.76-1/2 a bushel - the highest since Sept. 25. Soybeans rose 0.4 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures were up 0.3 percent to $3.51-3/4, having gained 0.6 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures were up 0.2 percent to $4.44-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 2.1 percent on Wednesday. * Soybean planting in Brazil was 5.6 percent complete as of Friday, consultancy Safras & Mercado said, down from 10.4 percent at this time last year as dry weather conditions for most of September delayed seeding. * Market attention is turning to the next U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) monthly supply/demand reports, due on Oct. 12. * Brokerage INTL FCStone and research firm Informa Economics last week raised their U.S. yield estimates for both crops. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar tumbled on Friday on a report that North Korea is preparing to test a long-range missile, overturning earlier gains after the government's jobs report for September showed an unexpected rise in wages. * Oil futures fell more than 2 percent on Friday, ending Brent crude's longest multi-week rally in 16 months as oversupply concerns reappeared as producers have started hedging future drilling. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin services PMI Sep 0600 Germany Industrial output Aug 0830 Euro zone Sentix index Oct 1400 U.S. Employment trends Sep Grains prices at 0019 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 444.50 1.00 +0.23% +0.85% 443.69 50 CBOT corn 351.00 1.00 +0.29% +0.43% 352.68 55 CBOT soy 976.25 4.00 +0.41% +0.83% 962.21 64 CBOT rice 11.98 $0.09 +0.76% +0.50% $12.47 39 WTI crude 49.43 $0.14 +0.28% -2.68% $49.47 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.174 $0.001 +0.08% +0.27% USD/AUD 0.7780 0.001 +0.14% -0.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)