FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Domestic News
March 8, 2018 / 3:34 AM / 2 days ago

GRAINS-Soybeans hit 1-week low as market readies for USDA report

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Soybeans extend losses into third straight session
    * USDA expected to cut estimate for soybeans from Argentina
    * Corn falls, wheat firms 

    By Colin Packham
    SYDNEY, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans edged lower on Thursday to hit a one-week low, as traders readied for a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture report that is
expected to confirm lower production from Argentina, one of the world's largest exporters.
    Wheat edged higher, rebounding from losses of 2 percent in the previous session, while corn fell.
    The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.3 percent at $10.62-3/4 a bushel by 0310 GMT. They earlier fell to their weakest since March 1
at $10.62-1/4 a bushel, after closing down 0.9 percent on Wednesday.
    Analysts attributed the loss to a degree of caution ahead of the latest USDA supply and demand report later in the session.
    "The market's main focus will be on how much the USDA cuts the estimate of Argentina's soybean crop," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank
of Australia.
    The market expects the USDA to cut its estimate for Argentina soybean production to 48.36 million tonnes, a Reuters poll showed.
    The loss to world supply is likely to be partially offset by higher production in Brazil.
    The USDA forecast comes as rains are forecast across Argentina, though traders said the moisture is likely too late to save yields.
    The most active corn futures were down 0.3 percent at $3.86-1/4 a bushel, having ended the last session 0.3 percent lower.
    The most active wheat futures were up 0.2 percent at $4.98-1/4 a bushel, after closing Wednesday down nearly 2 percent.
    The USDA is expected to forecast larger U.S. wheat ending stocks, due in part to weak export demand, and slightly smaller domestic stockpiles of corn, according to analyst
polls by Reuters. 
        
 Grains prices at  0310 GMT
 Contract       Last   Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30   RSI 
 CBOT wheat   498.25     1.00   +0.20%       -1.73%  474.47     63
 CBOT corn    386.25    -1.00   -0.26%       -0.52%  374.88     71
 CBOT soy    1062.75    -2.50   -0.23%       -1.12%  1028.3     61
                                                          6  
 CBOT rice     12.49    $0.00   +0.00%       +0.12%  $12.45     61
 WTI crude     61.29    $0.14   +0.23%       -2.09%  $62.59     40
 Currencies                                                       
 Euro/dlr     $1.240  -$0.001   -0.09%       -0.01%               
 USD/AUD      0.7827    0.000   +0.05%       +0.00%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
    

 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.