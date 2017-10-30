GRAINS-Soybeans hit five-day high on dry weather in Brazil

SYDNEY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans inched up on Monday to hit their highest in nearly a week as dry weather in Brazil stoked fears of production shortfalls. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans were up 0.5 percent at $9.80-1/4 a bushel by 0225 GMT, near the session high of $ 9.80-1/2 a bushel - the highest since Oct 25. Soybeans firmed 0.4 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures were up 0.1 percent at $3.49 a bushel, having gained 0.5 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures were little changed at $4.27 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Friday. * Wheat under pressure amid weak demand for U.S. supplies. * The International Grains Council lifted its forecast for 2017/18 world grain production on Thursday, mainly due to an increased estimate of the U.S. corn crop. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered near three-month highs against a currency basket on Monday, while the euro nursed losses after the European Central Bank and unrest in Spain's Catalonia led it to post its worst week this year. * Oil markets were firm on Monday, with Brent crude opening above $60 per barrel on expectations an OPEC-led production cut due to expire next March would be extended. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro Zone Business Climate Oct Grains prices at 0153 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 427.00 -0.25 -0.06% -1.10% 440.57 37 CBOT corn 349.00 0.25 +0.07% -0.43% 350.36 47 CBOT soy 980.25 5.00 +0.51% +0.93% 973.40 51 CBOT rice 11.80 -$0.04 -0.38% +0.13% $12.32 28 WTI crude 53.95 $0.05 +0.09% +2.49% $51.37 76 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.161 $0.000 +0.03% -0.33% USD/AUD 0.7676 0.000 +0.00% +0.21% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sonali Paul)