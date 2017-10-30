FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAINS-Soybeans hit five-day high on dry weather in Brazil
#Domestic News
October 30, 2017 / 2:40 AM / in a day

GRAINS-Soybeans hit five-day high on dry weather in Brazil

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SYDNEY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans inched up on Monday
to hit their highest in nearly a week as dry weather in Brazil
stoked fears of production shortfalls.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans
 were up 0.5 percent at $9.80-1/4 a bushel by 0225 GMT,
near the session high of $ 9.80-1/2 a bushel - the highest since
Oct 25. Soybeans firmed 0.4 percent on Friday.
    * The most active corn futures were up 0.1 percent at
$3.49 a bushel, having gained 0.5 percent in the previous
session.
    * The most active wheat futures were little changed at
$4.27 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Friday. 
    * Wheat under pressure amid weak demand for U.S. supplies.
    * The International Grains Council lifted its forecast for
2017/18 world grain production on Thursday, mainly due to an
increased estimate of the U.S. corn crop.
         
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar hovered near three-month highs against a
currency basket on Monday, while the euro nursed losses after
the European Central Bank and unrest in Spain's Catalonia led it
to post its worst week this year.  
    * Oil markets were firm on Monday, with Brent crude opening
above $60 per barrel on expectations an OPEC-led production cut
due to expire next March would be extended.  

     DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000  Euro Zone  Business Climate    Oct
        
 Grains prices at  0153 GMT
 Contract      Last   Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg    MA 30  RSI
 CBOT wheat  427.00    -0.25    -0.06%       -1.10%   440.57   37
 CBOT corn   349.00     0.25    +0.07%       -0.43%   350.36   47
 CBOT soy    980.25     5.00    +0.51%       +0.93%   973.40   51
 CBOT rice    11.80   -$0.04    -0.38%       +0.13%   $12.32   28
 WTI crude    53.95    $0.05    +0.09%       +2.49%   $51.37   76
 Currencies                                                      
 Euro/dlr    $1.161   $0.000    +0.03%       -0.33%              
 USD/AUD     0.7676    0.000    +0.00%       +0.21%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
