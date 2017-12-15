GRAINS-Soybeans on track for biggest weekly fall since Aug

MANILA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures were steady on Friday, but were on course to post their steepest weekly loss in more than four months on expectations of rains in Argentina, the world's third biggest supplier. FUNDAMENTALS * Soybeans for March delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade were flat at $9.68 a bushel, as of 0201 GMT, and have lost 2.2 percent so far this week, the most since the week ended Aug. 4. * While the market had been supported by worries over dry conditions in some of Argentina's soybean regions, "weather forecasters have become more confident that weekend and subsequent rain events will dispel these worries," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note. * Argentina's Rosario exchange raised its 2017-18 wheat crop estimate to 17.3 million tonnes compared with 16.3 million tonnes previously, the exchange said on Wednesday, citing higher-than-expected yields. * But the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said the drought that has blighted Argentina's Pampas farm belt since November could lead to a cut in the estimated 2017/18 soybean planting area. * Chicago wheat , which touched an 11-month low on Tuesday, rose 0.3 percent to $4.19-1/2 a bushel, and was little changed for the week. * Corn was flat at $3.48-1/2 per bushel and down more than 1 percent on week. * Analyst firm Strategie Grains lowered its monthly forecast for EU soft wheat exports this season as it factored in stiff competition on world markets and very slow shipments from Germany and Poland. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares edged higher, on track for weekly gains, though sentiment was kept in check by Wall Street's weakness on concerns about the progress of U.S. tax reform. * The dollar was on the defensive after wrangling over a bill to change the U.S. tax code dented confidence, while the euro sagged after the European Central Bank signalled it would maintain stimulus for as long as needed. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Oct 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Dec 1415 U.S. Industrial production Nov (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)