GRAINS-Soybeans rebound from 2-wk low as USDA pegs harvest pace behind forecasts

SYDNEY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans edged higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a two-week low touched in the previous session, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the pace of harvesting was behind market forecasts. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2 percent to $9.75-3/4 a bushel by 0205 GMT, having closed down 1.3 percent on Monday when prices hit a low of $9.73-3/4 a bushel - the lowest since Oct. 30. * The most active corn futures were down 0.1 percent to $3.42 a bushel, having gained 0.6 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures were up 0.1 percent to $4.24-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.7 percent on Monday. * The USDA said 93 percent of U.S. soybeans were harvested as of Sunday, behind forecasts for 95 percent. * The USDA said 83 percent of the U.S. corn crop was harvested, matching market expectations. * The USDA said 54 percent of the U.S. wheat crop was in good-to-excellent condition, behind analysts' forecast. * Soybeans pressured as rains arrive across key producing regions in Brazil. MARKET NEWS * The dollar got support from higher U.S. Treasury yields in early Asian trading on Tuesday, while sterling arrested a recent slide, which followed concerns about Theresa May's ability to stay on as British prime minister. * Oil markets were treading water early on Tuesday, continuing the cautious trading seen over the last week as bullish factors such as ongoing OPEC-led production cuts and Middle East tensions are countered by rising U.S. output. * U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday as a sharp drop in General Electric shares was more than offset by gains in high dividend-paying sectors including consumer staples and utilities. DATA (GMT) 0200 China Industrial Output Oct 0200 China Retail Sales Oct 1000 Euro Zone GDP Flash Estimate Q3 Grains prices at 0205 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 424.75 0.50 +0.12% -1.56% 431.24 41 CBOT corn 342.00 -0.25 -0.07% -0.44% 348.19 33 CBOT soy 975.75 1.50 +0.15% -1.14% 987.73 38 CBOT rice 11.36 $0.00 -0.04% -0.57% $11.93 29 WTI crude 56.72 -$0.04 -0.07% -0.04% $53.24 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.167 $0.000 +0.03% +0.05% USD/AUD 0.7628 0.001 +0.09% -0.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)