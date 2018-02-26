FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 3:39 AM / 2 days ago

GRAINS-Soybeans rise for fifth session to highest in a year on Argentina weather

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Soybeans at highest since Feb. 28 on Argentina's dryness
    * Chicago wheat rises 1 pct, corn recoups Friday's losses

 (Adds details, quotes)
    By Naveen Thukral
    SINGAPORE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose
for a fifth consecutive session on Monday, climbing to a 1-year
high with no let up in dry weather curbing yields in the world's
third-largest exporter, Argentina.
    Wheat rose 1 percent to its highest since August while corn
bounced back after closing marginally lower on Friday. 
    The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract
 climbed 0.7 percent at $10.54-1/2 a bushel by 0319 GMT,
after rising to as much as $10.55 - the highest since Feb. 28. 
    Wheat gained 0.9 percent at $4.68-1/2 a bushel, after
climbing earlier in the session to $4.71, the highest since Aug.
1. Corn was up 0.5 percent to $3.68 a bushel, having
closed down 0.1 percent in the previous session.
    "Argentina's dryness has been the big story in the soybean
market, but record Brazilian supplies should compensate for some
of the supply losses," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness
economist for National Australia Bank.
    "Beyond South America, it will be interesting to see how
things develop in the U.S."
    Argentina, which is also the world's biggest supplier of
soyoil and soymeal, has been grappling with dry weather since
late last year. The effects are becoming apparent as crops are
in the sensitive yield-formation stages.
    Brazilian soybean farmers are expected to harvest a record
117.5 million tonnes of soybeans in the 2017/18 crop cycle, a
top executive at Brazil-based consultancy Agroconsult said on
Friday.
    Brazil has been taking a larger share of the Chinese soybean
market.
     China's imports of soybeans from the United States in
January fell 14 percent from the same month a year ago, customs
data showed, as Brazil grabbed a larger slice of the world's
biggest market for the oilseed with higher-protein beans.

    According to customs data released on Saturday, China
imported 5.82 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans in January, equal
to 67 percent of all imports. Last year, U.S. beans accounted
for 88.5 percent of the January total.
    Wheat prices have been supported by dry weather across key
U.S. producing regions.
    Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to Feb. 20, regulatory data released on
Friday showed. 
    The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long
position in soybeans.
    
 Grains prices at  0319 GMT
 Contract    Last     Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30    RSI
 CBOT wheat  468.50   4.25    +0.92%   +3.82%       444.63   58
 CBOT corn   368.00   1.75    +0.48%   +0.34%       360.39   68
 CBOT soy    1054.50  7.00    +0.67%   +1.08%       1007.84  84
 CBOT rice   12.21    $0.00   +0.04%   +1.54%       $12.23   38
 WTI crude   63.80    $0.25   +0.39%   +1.64%       $63.20   69
 Currencies                                                  
 Euro/dlr    $1.231   $0.002  +0.17%   -0.12%                
 USD/AUD     0.7865   0.002   +0.29%   +0.25%                
   
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
 hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
  

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)
