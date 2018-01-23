GRAINS-Soybeans unmoved after six-day rally on Argentina drought

* Soybeans hold near highest since Dec 11, hit last session * Wheat falls after rising 0.7 pct on Monday; corn dips (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Tuesday as the market took a breather after gaining 3.6 percent in the last six sessions on concerns over dry weather in Argentina, the world's third largest supplier. Wheat edged lower after rising on Monday on worries of a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop, while corn slid for a second session. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was unchanged at $9.84-1/4 a bushel as of 0349 GMT. In the previous session, it climbed to $9.87-1/4 a bushel, the highest since Dec. 11. Wheat slipped 0.4 percent to $4.24-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.7 percent on Monday. Corn skid 0.2 percent to $3.51-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent in the last session. "Argentina has been pretty dry, (and) as a result soybean prices have risen," said an Australia-based commodities analyst. "Globally, the soybean market is very well supplied. Having said that, it is critical period for soybeans in Argentina." Argentine soy and corn farmers are facing yield losses this season due to dry, hot weather that persisted over the weekend and was expected to continue in days ahead, a Buenos Aires Grains Exchange weather consultant said on Monday. Grains powerhouse Argentina is the world's No. 3 exporter of both crops, but dryness late in the sowing season will affect harvests, consultant Eduardo Sierra said. For wheat, there are worries about dry weather in the U.S. Plains but the crop's condition will be known only when it emerges from dormancy around March, analysts said. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, soymeal and wheat futures contracts on Monday and net sellers of corn and soyoil, traders said. Grains prices at 0349 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 424.25 -1.50 -0.35% +0.35% 424.50 51 CBOT corn 351.25 -0.75 -0.21% -0.35% 350.27 55 CBOT soy 984.25 0.00 +0.00% +0.72% 971.49 73 CBOT rice 12.25 $0.07 +0.53% +0.33% $12.03 73 WTI crude 63.92 $0.35 +0.55% +0.87% $60.57 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.226 $0.000 -0.01% +0.32% USD/AUD 0.7994 -0.002 -0.29% +0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)