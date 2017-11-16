GRAINS-Soybeans up for 2nd day on strong demand, wheat rebounds

* Soybeans up on strong domestic U.S. demand, higher China buying * Wheat rises after biggest decline on Wednesday since early Sept (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a second session on Thursday, with prices underpinned by strong demand from U.S. processors and expectations of higher imports by top buyer China. Wheat bounced back after suffering its biggest one-day decline since early September in the previous session, while corn edged higher. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract added 0.2 percent to $9.77-3/4 a bushel by 0236 GMT, having climbed 0.9 percent in the last session. Wheat gained 0.4 percent to $4.21-1/2 a bushel after dropping 1.9 percent on Wednesday, the biggest single-day decline since Sept. 7, while corn added 0.1 percent to $3.38-1/2 a bushel. U.S. soybean processors accelerated their crush pace in October to the fifth highest on record and second highest ever for the month, the National Oilseed Processors Association said on Wednesday. NOPA said that its members crushed 164.242 million bushels of soybeans in October, up from 136.419 million bushels in September. The October crush last year was 164.641 million bushels, which was the highest ever for the month. Typically, soybean futures climb after the U.S. harvest ends and selling by farmers slows. The U.S. Department of Agriculture late on Monday said the soybean harvest was 93 percent finished. There was additional support for soybeans stemming from expectations of strong demand from China, which buys more than 60 percent of soybeans traded across the globe. China will import 100 million tonnes of soybeans in 2017/18, a senior executive at COFCO Corp forecast on Wednesday, topping official U.S. and Chinese estimates for intake by the world's top importer of the oilseed. "Both pieces of news helped oilseed prices," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Soybean prices are nearing the same thicket of technical levels that prompted selling on the way down. On the way up, the same levels might instead prompt some buying." U.S. soybean processors last month squeezed the lowest amount of soyoil from each bushel of beans in two years, according to an industry report on Wednesday, raising concern about the 2017 soy crop's overall oil content. Less oil per bushel of beans would mean tighter supplies and higher prices for the vegetable oil used by food and biofuel producers, but could bolster margins for processors. Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade soybean, soyoil, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday, and net sellers of wheat, traders said. In the wheat market, the focus is on Egypt which set a tender on Wednesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Jan. 1-10. Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, has been buying mainly from the Black Sea region. Grains prices at 0236 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 421.50 1.50 +0.36% -1.52% 429.98 40 CBOT corn 338.50 0.25 +0.07% +0.30% 347.34 29 CBOT soy 977.75 1.50 +0.15% +1.03% 987.69 52 CBOT rice 12.08 -$0.01 -0.04% +5.09% $11.92 79 WTI crude 55.34 $0.01 +0.02% -0.65% $53.54 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.178 -$0.001 -0.08% -0.12% USD/AUD 0.7599 0.001 +0.16% -0.39% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Richard Pullin and Biju Dwarakanath)