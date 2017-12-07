GRAINS-Soybeans up on Argentina dryness, wheat eases for 4th session

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Thursday, rising for a fourth session out of five as concerns over dryness in Argentina supported the market. Wheat slid for a fourth consecutive session as abundant supplies weighed on the market, with the latest data from Canada showing higher than expected production. FUNDAMENTALS * Worries about dry weather in Argentina are propelling soybeans higher with the market climbing to a four-month high on Tuesday. * The drought that set in around the start of the Southern Hemisphere springtime in parts of the central farm belt threatens late-season soybean and corn planting and the development of already sown crops. * For wheat, bearish news came from Canada where farmers harvested larger crops than expected this autumn, reaping record-large canola output and a surprisingly big wheat crop, a Statistics Canada report showed on Wednesday. * Canola production topped 21.3 million tonnes, 8 percent higher than Statscan's September estimate. The all-wheat harvest at 30 million tonnes exceeded Statscan's previous estimate by 10.5 percent. * Production of corn-based ethanol hit record rates of 1.108 million barrels per day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, underlining robust demand for corn. * Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, soymeal, wheat, corn and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares held close to a two-month low on Thursday as softer oil and copper as well as U.S. policy uncertainty kept sentiment in check, while high-tech stocks struggled to recover after a searing sell-off. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial output Oct 0745 France Trade data Oct 1000 Euro zone Revised GDP Q3 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference on Basel banking reforms. Grains prices at 0109 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 425.00 -0.25 -0.06% -2.35% 441.13 27 CBOT corn 352.50 -0.25 -0.07% -0.28% 357.80 40 CBOT soy 1004.00 1.25 +0.12% +0.55% 989.34 64 CBOT rice 12.19 $0.00 +0.00% +0.04% $11.95 45 WTI crude 56.15 $0.19 +0.34% -2.55% $56.35 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.179 $0.000 -0.03% -0.27% USD/AUD 0.7544 -0.002 -0.25% -0.79% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Richard Pullin)