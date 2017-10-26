FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2017 / 2:17 AM / in 2 days

GRAINS-Wheat, corn edge up after closing lower; ample supplies weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Wheat rises for third of four sessions, trading
range-bound
    * Corn ticks up after closing lower, soybeans edge higher

 (Adds details, quotes)
    By Naveen Thukral
    Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures ticked higher on
Thursday, rising for three of four sessions although abundant
global supplies of the grain kept a lid on the market.
    Corn gained ground but the market traded below last
session's highest in more than three weeks, while soybeans rose
following a flat close on Wednesday.
    The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat contract
rose 0.4 percent to $4.37-1/4 a bushel by 0154 GMT, having
closed down 0.6 percent in the previous session.
    Corn added 0.2 percent to $3.51-3/4 a bushel, having
climbed on Wednesday to $3.55-1/4 a bushel, the highest since
Oct. 2. Soybeans gained 0.1 percent to $9.76-1/2 a bushel.
    "We are seeing some modest gains in corn and wheat but
fundamentals haven't really changed, there are ample supplies
and we don't see a big rally from here. And, at the same time
markets are close to the bottom, so it will be pretty much
range-bound," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist,
National Australia Bank.
    Wheat was under pressure amid ample global supplies, though
fears about production losses in Australia provided supported
prices.
    Australia's wheat farmers face a double blow this year as
dry weather slashes local production at a time when bloated
global inventories are dragging on international prices for the
grain.
    In Ukraine, farmers have sown 5.8 million hectares of winter
wheat for the 2018 harvest, or 94 percent of the expected area
of 6.15 million hectares, the agriculture ministry said on
Wednesday.
    Ukraine plans to sow 7.2 million hectares of various winter
grains for next year's harvest, including 6.15 million hectares
of winter wheat, 926,000 hectares of winter barley and 161,000
hectares of rye, the ministry said in a statement.
    Soybeans and corn are likely to face pressure as U.S.
harvest advances rapidly.
    Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn soybean,
soyoil and wheat contracts on Wednesday and net buyers of
soymeal futures, traders said.
    
 Grains prices at 0154 GMT
 Contract    Last    Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30   RSI
 CBOT wheat  437.25  1.75    +0.40%   -4.32%       465.26  52
 CBOT corn   351.75  0.75    +0.21%   -0.28%       350.68  53
 CBOT soy    976.50  1.00    +0.10%   +0.10%       973.00  45
 CBOT rice   11.66   -$0.01  -0.04%   +0.47%       $12.12  30
 WTI crude   52.10   -$0.08  -0.15%   -0.71%       $51.08  61
 Currencies                                                
 Euro/dlr    $1.183  $0.002  +0.13%   +0.58%               
 USD/AUD     0.7708  0.001   +0.06%   -0.86%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
 hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
    

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

