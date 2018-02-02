FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Domestic News
February 2, 2018 / 3:30 AM / a day ago

GRAINS-Wheat eases for 3rd day on supply pressure, soybean prices struggle

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Wheat loses more ground on ample supply
    * Poor rating of U.S. crop to put floor under market
    * Soybeans little changed after 2 days of decline
    * Improved Argentine weather, weak U.S. exports weigh on soy

 (Adds comment, detail)
    By Naveen Thukral
    SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for
a third session on Friday, with prices under pressure from
bumper supplies and stiff competition in the export market.
    Soybeans were largely unchanged after closing lower for the
last two sessions, weighed down as U.S. exporters struggle to
sell beans and by expectations of improved weather in
drought-hit Argentina.
    Concerns about adverse weather damaging the U.S. winter
crop, which drove prices to multi-month high earlier his week,
are likely to limit the downside in prices.
    But analysts say it is too early to get worried about the
crop condition until snow melts in March or April.
    "We won't know about the yield prospects until the last of
the snow melts," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at
National Australia Bank. "Globally there is no worry about
supplies as of now."
    For the week, the Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat
contract is up 2 percent, a third week of gains. It was
trading down 0.2 percent at $4.50 a bushel by 0257 GMT.
    Soybeans are almost flat for the week, while corn
 gained 1.5 percent, on track for a third straight weekly
rise.
    The soybean market is facing pressure from lacklustre demand
for U.S. cargoes.
    U.S. soybean export sales fell to a seven-month low last
week, according to government data released on Thursday, as
stiff competition from rival exporter Brazil and concerns over
lower U.S. crop quality dented demand from key buyers such as
China.
    The poor weekly sales tally has raised concerns that
overseas shipments could contract further than expected.
    Net U.S. soybean export sales last week totalled just
409,700 tonnes, well below trade expectations.

    Broker and consultancy INTL FCStone on Thursday raised its
Brazilian soybean harvest forecast to 111.08 million tonnes, up
about 1 million from its January outlook and above the USDA's
latest estimate of 110 million tonnes.
    Net corn export sales of nearly 1.9 million tonnes last week
topped trade expectations. {EXP/CORN]
    Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn and wheat
futures on Thursday and net sellers of soybeans, soymeal and
soyoil, traders said.
    
 Grains prices at  0257 GMT
 Contract    Last    Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30   RSI
 CBOT wheat  450.00  -1.00   -0.22%   -1.59%       431.07  68
 CBOT corn   361.75  0.00    +0.00%   +0.07%       352.61  73
 CBOT soy    984.75  -0.25   -0.03%   -1.55%       972.71  54
 CBOT rice   12.37   -$0.04  -0.28%   -0.32%       $12.06  65
 WTI crude   66.12   $0.32   +0.49%   +2.15%       $62.79  69
 Currencies                                                
 Euro/dlr    $1.249  $0.007  +0.57%   +0.77%               
 USD/AUD     0.7999  -0.011  -1.36%   -0.36%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
 hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
    

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.