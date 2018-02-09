GRAINS-Wheat eases, set for 4th week of gains on U.S. weather concerns

* Wheat dips as market pauses after rising 8.2 pct in 4 weeks * Corn set for weekly gain one 1 pct on strong demand (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat ticked lower on Friday but the market is poised for a fourth week of gains, with prices underpinned by concerns over U.S. weather and short-covering by investors. Soybeans and corn are set to finish the week on a positive note as prices have been underpinned in recent sessions by dry weather in Argentina hurting yield prospects of both crops. The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat contract climbed nearly 2 percent for the week, taking combined gains in four weeks to around 8 percent. Soybeans up 0.9 percent for the week, recouping losses from the previous week and corn rose more than 1 percent for the week, on track for its fourth straight weekly rally. "Short investors probably continue to lurk as potential buyers but their position is probably much smaller by now," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, referring to positioning in CBOT wheat futures. Dry weather and lack of snow cover for the U.S. winter wheat crop has supported the futures market but on the physical front the world has abundant supplies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in its monthly supply-demand report on Thursday, raised its U.S. wheat ending stocks view to 1.009 billion bushels from 989 million bushels due to lower exports. For South America, the agency bumped up its estimate of the Brazilian soybean crop to 112 million tonnes from 110 million tonnes. It lowered its outlook for soybean production in Argentina to 54 million bushels from 56 million tonnes. "The USDA has, in its usually diplomatic fashion, given assent to the market views on both crops without getting in front of the market," Gorey said. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange shed its estimate for soybeans to 50 million tonnes from previous forecast of 51 million tonnes, and Dan Basse, president of AgResource Co, said some private analysts expect the harvest to fall below 50 million tonnes. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, soymeal and corn futures on Thursday and net sellers of wheat and soyoil, traders said. Grains prices at 0304 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 455.00 -1.25 -0.27% -1.19% 436.43 62 CBOT corn 365.25 -0.50 -0.14% +0.00% 355.06 70 CBOT soy 987.00 -0.75 -0.08% +0.41% 975.97 54 CBOT rice 12.35 -$0.10 -0.80% -1.24% $12.14 48 WTI crude 60.50 -$0.65 -1.06% -2.09% $63.31 24 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.226 $0.001 +0.11% -0.03% USD/AUD 0.7776 0.000 -0.04% -0.58% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Richard Pullin)