FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GRAINS-Wheat edges higher, rebounds from 6-day low
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 19, 2017 / 1:25 AM / 3 days ago

GRAINS-Wheat edges higher, rebounds from 6-day low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    SYDNEY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat edged higher,
rebounding from a six-day low touched in the previous session,
though gains were checked as ample global supplies weighed on
prices.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade were up 0.2 percent to $4.31 a bushel by 0108 GMT,
having closed down 1 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a low
of $4.29 a bushel - the lowest since Oct. 12.
    * The most active corn futures were up 0.3 percent to
$3.49 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent in the previous
session when prices hit a low of $3.47-3.4 a bushel - the lowest
since Oct. 12.
    * The most active soybean futures were up 0.3 percent
to $9.87 a bushel, having closed little changed on Wednesday.
    * Wheat under pressure as U.S. supplies struggle to attract
international demand amid ample supplies from Black Sea
producers.
    * Reflecting the loss of market share for U.S. wheat in
Egypt, the world's top importer, U.S. Wheat Associates, a trade
group that promotes U.S. exports, is closing its office in Cairo
after about 40 years, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
         
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar reversed gains on Wednesday, losing steam after
data showed U.S. homebuilding fell last month, and was on track
to snap four days of gains, even as higher U.S. Treasury yields
provided some support. 
    * Oil prices were firm on Thursday, supported by ongoing
supply cuts led by OPEC, tensions in the Middle East and lower
production in the United States as a result of
hurricane-enforced closures.  
    * The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 23,000 for
the first time on Wednesday, driven by a jump in IBM after it
hinted at a return to revenue growth.  
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0200  China             GDP                             Q3
0200  China             Industrial output               Sep
0200  China             Retail sales                    Sep
0200  China             Urban investment                Sep
0830  Britain           Retail sales                    Sep
1230  U.S.              Weekly jobless claims
1230  U.S.              Philly Fed business index       Oct
1400  U.S.              Leading index                   Sep
           
 Grains prices at  0108 GMT
 Contract      Last   Change    Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat  431.00     1.00     +0.23%       -0.86%  442.88    42
 CBOT corn   349.50     1.00     +0.29%       -0.14%  351.38    47
 CBOT soy    987.00     2.75     +0.28%       +0.23%  970.42    61
 CBOT rice    11.87   -$0.08     -0.67%       -2.18%  $12.28    35
 WTI crude    52.12    $0.08     +0.15%       +0.46%  $50.54    67
 Currencies                                                       
 Euro/dlr    $1.181   $0.003     +0.22%       +0.40%              
 USD/AUD     0.7866    0.002     +0.28%       +0.29%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
    

 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.