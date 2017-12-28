GRAINS-Wheat edges lower, but adverse U.S. weather stems losses

* Cold weather across key producing region threatens crops * Soybeans fall from two-week high; corn edges lower By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Thursday, falling after posting gains of more than 1 percent in the previous session, though the drop was capped amid ongoing concerns about potential crop losses from recent cold weather across the United States. Soybeans edged down, retreating from a near two-week high touched in the previous session, while corn fell. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.2 percent at $4.27-1/4 a bushel by 0335 GMT, having closed up 1.4 percent on Wednesday. Despite the drop, traders said prices remain supported by concerns for potential yield losses as cold weather lingers across the U.S. Plains. "Activity is light and we are seeing some squaring after last night, though losses are limited by the potential adverse weather in the States," said one Melbourne-based trader, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to talk to the media. Investment funds were holding a near record net short position in U.S. wheat futures and had sizeable net shorts in corn and soybeans, according to regulatory data released last week. The most active corn futures fell 0.1 percent to $3.53-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.3 percent in the previous session. The most active soybean futures were down 0.2 percent to $9.65-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent on Wednesday after earlier hitting a high of $9.76 a bushel - the highest since Dec. 14. Soybeans continues to draw support amid fears dry weather across some parts of Argentina may curtail production. In other news, an explosion at a port operated by Chinese export company COFCO in Argentina's Rosario grains hub left one person dead and others injured, local authorities said. It was unclear how the incident would impact operations at the port. Grains prices at 0335 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 427.25 -0.75 -0.18% +1.18% 428.49 69 CBOT corn 353.25 -0.50 -0.14% +0.14% 352.55 76 CBOT soy 965.25 -2.25 -0.23% -0.62% 991.05 35 CBOT rice 11.79 $0.00 +0.00% -1.34% $12.10 41 WTI crude 59.69 $0.05 +0.08% -0.47% $57.54 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.191 $0.002 +0.19% +0.43% USD/AUD 0.7782 0.002 +0.19% +0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)