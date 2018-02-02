FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Domestic News
February 2, 2018 / 2:15 AM / a day ago

GRAINS-Wheat edges lower, set to finish week up 2 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SYDNEY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Friday, but the market was poised to finish the week up more than 2 percent as concerns that frigid weather conditions across the United States will crimp production.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade climbed 2 percent for the week, set to post their third consecutive weekly gain.
    * The most active corn futures gained 1.4 percent for the week, on track for a third straight weekly rise.
    * The most active soybean futures up nearly 1 percent for the week, set for a second straight weekly gain.
    * Wheat draws support on concerns that dry weather across the country will damage yields.
    * Net U.S. soybean export sales last week totalled just 409,700 tonnes, well below trade expectations and the lowest in eight months, according to USDA data.
    * Broker and consultancy INTL FCStone on Thursday raised its Brazilian soybean harvest forecast to 111.08 million tonnes, up about 1 million from its January outlook and above the USDA's latest estimate of 110 million tonnes.
    * Net corn export sales of nearly 1.9 million tonnes last week topped trade expectations. {EXP/CORN]
         
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar nursed losses against a basket of currencies on Friday, on track for a weekly fall as investors focused on renewed economic strength in the eurozone.  
    * U.S. oil rose for a third day on Friday after a survey showed strong compliance with output cuts by OPEC and others including Russia, offsetting concerns about surging U.S. production.  
    * Wall Street stocks gave up early gains on Thursday as bond yields rose and technology stocks retreated ahead of a host of high-profile earnings.  
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000  Euro zone          Producer prices                 Dec 
1330  U.S.               Nonfarm payrolls                Jan
1330  U.S.               Unemployment rate               Jan
1445  U.S.               ISM-New York index              Jan
1500  U.S.               Factory orders                  Dec
        
 Grains prices at  0148 GMT
 Contract      Last   Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30   RSI 
 CBOT wheat  450.25    -0.75   -0.17%       -0.33%  432.13     69
 CBOT corn   361.50    -0.25   -0.07%       +0.00%  353.08     73
 CBOT soy    985.25     0.25   +0.03%       -1.05%  973.29     54
 CBOT rice    12.37   -$0.04   -0.28%       -0.56%  $12.08     72
 WTI crude    66.04    $0.24   +0.36%       +2.02%  $62.78     68
 Currencies                                                      
 Euro/dlr    $1.249  -$0.001   -0.12%       +0.59%               
 USD/AUD     0.8008   -0.003   -0.37%       -0.57%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
    

 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.