GRAINS-Wheat edges up after 3 days of decline, gains capped by ample supplies
#Domestic News
October 19, 2017 / 2:46 AM / in 3 days

GRAINS-Wheat edges up after 3 days of decline, gains capped by ample supplies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Wheat rises after dropping to lowest since Oct. 12 on Wed
    * Strong competition from Black Sea suppliers limits gains

 (Adds details, quotes)
    By Naveen Thukral
    SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat ticked higher on
Thursday as bargain buying after three sessions of decline
underpinned prices, although gains were checked by stiff
competition in the global export market.
    Corn and soybeans firmed after closing lower in the previous
session.
    The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract
gained 0.1 percent to $4.30-1/4 a bushel by 0227 GMT, having
closed down 1 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a low of
$4.29 a bushel - the weakest since Oct. 12.
    Corn rose 0.3 percent to $3.49-1/2 a bushel, having
closed down 0.4 percent in the previous session, while soybeans
 added 0.1 percent to $9.85-1/4 a bushel, having closed
marginally lower on Wednesday.
    Wheat is under pressure as U.S. supplies struggle to attract
international demand amid abundant supplies from Russia and
Ukraine.
    "Prices are now back near recent, and season, lows," said
Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth
Bank of Australia, referring to U.S. wheat prices.
    "Buyers have emerged at these levels several times since
late August."
    Reflecting the loss of market share for U.S. wheat in Egypt,
the world's top importer, U.S. Wheat Associates, a trade group
that promotes U.S. exports, is closing its office in Cairo after
about 40 years, a spokesman said on Tuesday. 
    In China's soymeal market, investors have piled on bullish
options trades this month, betting on higher prices as farmers
in one of the world's largest livestock sectors fatten their
herds ahead of peak demand season in the new year.
    But the country's stocks of soybean oil are at record levels
after huge imports of beans this year, keeping a lid on prices.

    China buys more than 60 percent of soybeans traded
worldwide.
    Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and
soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday and net buyers of soymeal,
traders said.
    
 Grains prices at  0227 GMT
 Contract    Last    Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30   RSI
 CBOT wheat  430.25  0.25    +0.06%   -1.04%       442.85  40
 CBOT corn   349.50  1.00    +0.29%   -0.14%       351.38  47
 CBOT soy    985.25  1.00    +0.10%   +0.05%       970.36  59
 CBOT rice   11.89   -$0.06  -0.50%   -2.02%       $12.28  36
 WTI crude   52.05   $0.01   +0.02%   +0.33%       $50.54  66
 Currencies                                                
 Euro/dlr    $1.180  $0.001  +0.11%   +0.29%               
 USD/AUD     0.7853  0.001   +0.11%   +0.13%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
 hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
