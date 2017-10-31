FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAINS-Wheat edges up as USDA pegs crop condition below forecasts
October 31, 2017 / 3:36 AM / Updated a day ago

GRAINS-Wheat edges up as USDA pegs crop condition below forecasts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Wheat recovers from two-month low touched on Monday
    * USDA says 52 pct of wheat crop good to excellent
    * Corn ticks down, soybeans firm

    By Colin Packham
    SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday,
recovering from a two-month low touched in the previous session, as the U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the condition of crop was below market
expectations.
    Corn edged lower, while soybeans recouped much of the losses from the
previous session.
    The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up
0.1 percent at $4.25-1/4 a bushel by 0305 GMT, having closed down 0.6 percent on
Monday when prices hit a low of $4.22-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since Aug. 29.
    Analysts said the USDA's crop report was providing some support.
    "The USDA condition report may indicate the crop may not be as ample many
expect, though I don't think it will be enough to alter balance sheets," said
Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. 
    The USDA said 52 percent of the U.S. wheat crop was in good to excellent
condition as of Sunday, well behind market forecasts.
    The most active corn futures were down 0.1 percent at $3.48-1/4 a
bushel, having closed flat in the previous session.
    The USDA said 54 percent of the corn crop was harvested as of Sunday, ahead
of market expectations.
    The most active soybean futures were up 0.2 percent at $9.75 a bushel,
having closed down 0.3 percent on Monday.
    The USDA said 83 percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, matching
analyst expectations.
    But gains were checked, analysts said, as rains are expected to arrive
across a key producing region in Brazil, aiding seeding that has been hampered
by adverse weather.
    Brazilian farmers had sown 30 percent of the soy area through Thursday,
roughly in line with a five-year average, but more than 10 percentage points
below planting at the same time in the previous year's crop, consultancy AgRural
said on Friday.
    
 Grains prices at  0305 GMT
 Contract       Last    Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30  RSI
 CBOT wheat   425.25      0.50   +0.12%       -1.51%  440.51   35
 CBOT corn    348.25     -0.50   -0.14%       -0.64%  350.33   44
 CBOT soy     975.00      2.25   +0.23%       +0.39%  973.28   47
 CBOT rice     11.78     $0.01   +0.13%       -0.04%  $12.32   25
 WTI crude     54.06    -$0.09   -0.17%       +2.70%  $51.37   75
 Currencies                                                      
 Euro/dlr     $1.164    $0.003   +0.25%       -0.11%             
 USD/AUD      0.7675     0.000   -0.01%       +0.20%             
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
    

 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

