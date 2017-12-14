FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAINS-Wheat extends gains into second session, hits six-day high
#Domestic News
December 14, 2017 / 2:04 AM / 2 days ago

GRAINS-Wheat extends gains into second session, hits six-day high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    SYDNEY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose for a second consecutive session on Thursday to hit a six-day high, though gains were capped amid bumper global supplies.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.4 percent to $4.18-1/2 a bushel, as of 0152 GMT, near the session high of $4.19 a bushel, the highest since Dec. 8. Wheat closed up 1.5 percent in the previous session. 
    * The most active soybean futures climbed 0.1 percent to $9.80 a bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Wednesday.
    * The most active corn futures rose 0.1 percent to $3.49-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.4 percent in the previous session.
    * The U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its forecast for world wheat stocks in 2017-18 to a new record, while also increasing the expected stockpile in the United States. 
    * Rains expected this weekend in Argentina's main soy- and corn-growing areas will provide some relief to drought-stricken areas in the country's central farm belt, holding out hope that crop losses may yet be minimal. Argentina is the world's top soymeal exporter and the No. 3 corn supplier.
 
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar nursed its losses in early Asian trade on Thursday, having tumbled after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates in a widely expected move, but left its rate outlook for the coming years unchanged.  
    * Oil prices rose on Thursday, lifted by a fourth straight weekly fall in U.S. crude inventories, though rising output capped prices well below the 2015 highs reached earlier this week.  
    * The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Wednesday pressured by the financial sector after the Federal Reserve announced a widely expected interest rate hike but kept its rate outlook for coming years even as it projected faster U.S. economic growth.  
    
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0200  China          Industrial output                   Nov
0200  China          Retail sales                        Nov
0200  China          Urban investment                    Nov
0800  France         Markit manufacturing PMI flash      Nov
0830  Germany        Markit manufacturing PMI flash      Nov
0900  Euro zone      Markit manufacturing PMI flash      Nov
0930  Britain        Retail sales                        Nov
1245  European Central Bank announces interest rate decision
1330  ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference
1330  U.S.           Import prices                       Nov
1330  U.S.           Export prices                       Nov
1330  U.S.           Weekly jobless claims
1330  U.S.           Retail sales                        Nov
1445  U.S.           Markit manufacturing PMI flash      Nov
1500  U.S.           Business inventories                Oct
        
    
 Grains prices at 0200 GMT
 Contract       Last  Change   Pct chg    Two-day chg      MA 30   RSI 
 CBOT wheat   418.50    1.75    +0.42%         +1.89%     435.48     33
 CBOT corn    349.25    0.25    +0.07%         +0.43%     355.22     36
 CBOT soy     979.75    0.50    +0.05%         +0.41%     988.90     38
 CBOT rice     11.81   $0.04    +0.30%         -3.71%     $12.01     35
 WTI crude     56.79   $0.19    +0.34%         -0.61%     $56.92     45
 Currencies                                                            
 Euro/dlr     $1.184  $0.002    +0.14%         +0.86%                  
 USD/AUD      0.7667   0.003    +0.41%         +1.46%                  
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
