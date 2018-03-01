FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 3:09 AM / a day ago

GRAINS-Wheat extends gains into sixth straight session, near 7-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * U.S. production threatened by warm, dry weather
    * Corn falls for first time in four sessions
    * Soybeans edge lower, despite threat to Argentina crops

    By Colin Packham
    SYDNEY, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose for a
six consecutive session on Thursday as adverse weather threatens
production across a key producing region, pushing prices towards
a seven-month high.
    Corn edged lower after drawing support from strength in
wheat, while soybeans firmed.
    The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
 were up 0.5 percent to $4.97-1/4 a bushel by 0249 GMT,
having closed up 3.8 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a high
of $4.99-1/2 a bushel - the highest since July 21, 2017.
    "The south-western parts of the hard red winter region have
been dry for a long time and weather forecasters suggest
temperatures may soon be unseasonably warm," said Tobin Gorey,
director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
    "The crops will soon then attempt to start growing again,
but fail, in dry soils."
    U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated the wheat
crop in top growing state Kansas at only 12 percent in good to
excellent condition, down 2 points from a month ago.

    The most active corn futures were down 0.1 percent at
$3.81-3/4 a bushel, the first fall in four sessions.
    The most active soybean futures were up 0.1 percent to
$10.56-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.3 percent on Tuesday.
    Soybeans continues to draw support from a lack of rain in
Argentina that continues to threaten the soybean harvest in the
third-largest producer after Brazil and the United States.
Argentina is the world's largest soymeal exporter.
    Private exporters sold 250,000 tonnes of soybeans for
delivery to unknown destinations during the 2017-18 marketing
year, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.
        
 Grains prices at  0249 GMT
 Contract       Last  Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg    MA 30   RSI 
 CBOT wheat   497.25    2.25   +0.45%       +4.25%   463.28     79
 CBOT corn    381.75   -0.25   -0.07%       +0.71%   363.05     72
 CBOT soy    1056.25    0.75   +0.07%       +0.64%  1015.23     81
 CBOT rice     12.53  -$0.01   -0.08%       +3.04%   $12.44     69
 WTI crude     61.72   $0.08   +0.13%       -2.05%   $63.02     46
 Currencies                                                       
 Euro/dlr     $1.219  $0.000   -0.02%       -0.33%                
 USD/AUD      0.7727  -0.003   -0.44%       -0.80%                
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
