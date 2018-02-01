GRAINS-Wheat extends losses despite lingering threat of adverse weather

SYDNEY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell for a second session on Thursday to extend two-day losses to 2 percent as traders banked profits after the grain hit a more than a four-month high on concerns over the impact of dry weather in the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.7 percent at $4.48-1/2 a bushel by 0117 GMT, having closed down 1.2 percent on Wednesday. * The most active soybean futures were down 0.4 percent at $9.92 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures were down 0.2 percent to $3.60-3/4 a bushel, having closed unchanged in the previous session. * Wheat fell after touching its highest since late September in the previous session amid fears that adverse dry weather across a key U.S. growing region will damage yields. * Condition ratings for winter wheat declined in January in several southern U.S. Plains states that have been hit by drought, including top producer Kansas, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. * Corn and soybean traders are monitoring weather in Argentina as drought has reduced plantings and hurt yield potential for both crops. * A slightly cooler and wetter forecast for the world's No. 3 corn and soybean exporter and top supplier of soymeal and soyoil weighed on corn and soy futures on Wednesday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar kept modest gains against its peers on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled its confidence about inflation and growth in the world's biggest economy, with traders now waiting on a host of indicators including non-farm payrolls for further catalysts. * U.S. oil prices extended gains on Thursday as OPEC's strong compliance with a supply reduction pact offset news that U.S. production topped 10 million barrels per day for the first time in nearly half a century. * U.S. stocks finished marginally higher on Wednesday as indexes gave up early gains after the Federal Reserve said it sees inflation rising this year, signalling it remains on track to boost interest rates again in March. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Jan 0850 France Markit manufacturing PMI Jan 0855 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Jan 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Jan 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Jan 1500 U.S. Construction spending Dec Grains prices at 0117 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 448.50 -3.25 -0.72% -1.91% 431.02 64 CBOT corn 360.75 -0.75 -0.21% -0.21% 352.58 69 CBOT soy 992.00 -3.75 -0.38% -0.82% 972.95 62 CBOT rice 12.44 $0.00 +0.00% +0.24% $12.06 77 WTI crude 64.83 $0.10 +0.15% +0.51% $62.46 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.241 -$0.001 -0.10% +0.06% USD/AUD 0.8036 -0.002 -0.22% -0.57% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)