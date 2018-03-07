GRAINS-Wheat falls 1 pct as USDA says condition of some crops improves

* Wheat pressured as weather forecasts call for rain * Corn slips, soybeans edge lower By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures slid 1 percent on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the condition of crops across several regions has improved despite recent unfavourable weather. Soybeans edged lower, extending losses into a second session, while corn also fell. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1 percent at $5.01-3/4 a bushel, by 0232 GMT, after closing down 0.4 percent on Tuesday. Wheat hit $5.18-1/2 a bushel last week, its highest since July 2017. Analysts said wheat prices eased as the USDA said the condition of crops in several key producing regions had picked up, with brighter weather forecasts also improving the outlook for crops. "The market seems to have been spooked early on by weather models projecting extra rainfall in dry U.S. hard red winter regions," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The USDA in a state crop report late Monday rated 13 percent of the Kansas winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, up from 12 percent in a monthly report released Feb. 26. The USDA rated Oklahoma's wheat as 6 percent good-to-excellent, up from 4 percent in a Feb. 26 monthly report. USDA on Thursday will release its monthly supply and demand outlook for wheat, corn and soybeans. Some analysts expected the agency to show larger U.S. wheat ending stocks due to weak export demand and despite the risk of crop losses. The most active soybean futures slipped 0.4 percent to $10.70-1/2 a bushel, after closing 0.3 percent lower in the previous session. The most active corn futures slid 0.3 percent to $3.87-1/4 a bushel, having ended 0.3 percent higher in the previous session. Soybeans and corn had drawn recent support from expectations of crop losses in Argentina as a result of recent dry weather. Some of the losses there, however, are expected to be offset by higher production in Brazil, further pressuring prices that are also threatened by the risk that international trade tensions could disrupt China's massive imports of U.S. soybeans. U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that he would impose hefty tariffs on imported steel and aluminium to protect U.S. producers, risking retaliation from major trade partners such as China, Europe and Canada. Grains prices at 0232 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 501.75 -5.25 -1.04% -1.47% 472.88 74 CBOT corn 387.25 -1.00 -0.26% +0.00% 374.14 78 CBOT soy 1070.50 -4.25 -0.40% -0.65% 1026.56 68 CBOT rice 12.42 -$0.06 -0.48% -0.36% $12.45 60 WTI crude 62.09 -$0.51 -0.81% -0.77% $62.77 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.242 $0.002 +0.12% +0.66% USD/AUD 0.7795 -0.003 -0.41% +0.40% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)