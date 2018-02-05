GRAINS-Wheat falls 1 pct to hit 10-day low as snow blankets U.S. Midwest

SYDNEY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell more than 1 percent on Monday to hit a 10-day low as heavy snow fell across the Midwest, easing fears that recent adverse weather will curb production from the world's largest exporter. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 1.3 percent at $4.41 a bushel by 0129 GMT, near the session low of $4.40-1/4 a bushel - the lowest since Jan. 26. Wheat closed down 0.9 percent on Friday. * The most active soybean futures fell 0.6 percent to $9.72-1/2 a bushel, near the session low of $9.72-1/4 a bushel - the lowest since Jan. 19. Soybeans closed down 0.6 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures were down 0.8 percent to $3.58-3/4, having closed down 0.1 percent in the previous session. * Snow falls across U.S. Midwest provided a protective snow cover, as well as much needed moisture for crops. * Further snow is expected. * The USDA reported another 365,000 tonnes of U.S. corn export sales on Friday, its seventh daily corn sales announcement in nine days. MARKET NEWS * The dollar steadied on Monday after rallying on upbeat U.S. jobs data, which sent bond yields surging on the prospects of increasing inflation and hammered equities. * Oil prices on Monday extended declines from the end of last week on the back of a stronger dollar, with Brent crude falling to its lowest in nearly a month. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin services PMI Jan 0850 France Markit services PMI Jan 0855 Germany Markit services PMI Jan 0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI final Jan 0930 Euro zone Sentix index Feb 1000 Euro zone Retail sales Dec 1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Jan Grains prices at 0129 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 441.00 -5.75 -1.29% -2.22% 432.59 52 CBOT corn 358.75 -2.75 -0.76% -0.83% 353.39 54 CBOT soy 972.50 -6.25 -0.64% -1.27% 973.29 38 CBOT rice 12.44 -$0.02 -0.16% +0.28% $12.09 67 WTI crude 64.86 -$0.59 -0.90% -1.43% $62.99 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.245 -$0.001 -0.11% -0.50% USD/AUD 0.7916 0.000 -0.05% -1.52% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)