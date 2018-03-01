FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 2:34 AM / a day ago

GRAINS-Wheat falls for first time in six sessions, still near 7-mth high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    SYDNEY, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged lower
for the first time in six sessions on Thursday, but continued to
hover near a seven-month high hit a day ago on concerns that
adverse weather condition across a key producing region in the
U.S. could affect yields.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    *  The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade were down 0.2 percent to $4.94-1/4 a bushel by 0153
GMT, having closed up 3.8 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a
high of $4.991/2 a bushel - the highest since July 21, 2017.
    * The most active soybean futures were down 0.1
percent to $10.54-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.6 percent on
Wednesday.
    * The most active corn futures were down 0.2 percent
to $3.81-1/3 a bushel, having more than 3 percent in the
previous session.
    * Wheat supported as dry weather threatens production across
a key U.S. producing region.
    * A lack of rain in Argentina continues to threaten the
soybean harvest in the third-largest producer after Brazil and
the United States. Argentina is the world's largest soymeal
exporter.
    * Private exporters sold 250,000 tonnes of soybeans for
delivery to unknown destinations during the 2017-18 marketing
year, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.
             
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar rose to a five-week high on Wednesday,
bolstered by an upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy from the
Federal Reserve's new chairman, which raised expectations the
central bank could aggressively increase interest rates over the
next two years.  
    * Oil prices extended declines on Thursday after official
data showed a larger-than-expected increase in U.S. crude
inventories and a surprise build in gasoline stocks.  
    * U.S. stocks sold off late to end sharply lower on
Wednesday, dragged down by continued worries over rising
interest rates, and the Dow and S&P 500 capped their worst
months since January 2016.  
    
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0145  China         Caixin manufacturing PMI final          Feb
0850  France        Markit manufacturing PMI                Feb
0855  Germany       Markit/BME manufacturing PMI            Feb
0900  Euro zone     Markit manufacturing PMI final          Feb
1000  Euro zone     Unemployment rate                       Jan
1330  U.S.          Personal income                         Jan
1330  U.S.          Weekly jobless claims
1500  U.S.          Construction spending                   Jan
1500  U.S.          ISM manufacturing PMI                   Feb
1500  Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivers
semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the U.S. Senate
Banking Committee    
    
 Grains prices at  0153 GMT
 Contract       Last  Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg    MA 30   RSI 
 CBOT wheat   494.25   -0.75   -0.15%       +3.62%   463.18     79
 CBOT corn    381.25   -0.75   -0.20%       +2.90%   363.03     72
 CBOT soy    1054.25   -1.25   -0.12%       +0.45%  1015.17     72
 CBOT rice     12.55   $0.00   +0.04%       +3.17%   $12.44     68
 WTI crude     61.71   $0.07   +0.11%       -2.06%   $63.02     46
 Currencies                                                       
 Euro/dlr     $1.219  $0.000   -0.04%       -0.35%                
 USD/AUD      0.7730  -0.003   -0.40%       -0.76%                
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
