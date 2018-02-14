FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 2:38 AM / 2 days ago

GRAINS-Wheat falls more than 1 pct despite dry weather threat persisting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dry weather across the U.S. Plains threatens production
    * Soybeans fall from 10-week high hit in previous session
    * Corn edges lower

    By Colin Packham
    SYDNEY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell more than
1 percent on Wednesday as traders squared positions despite
continued threat of dry weather across a key producing region.
    Soybeans fell for the first time in three sessions, though
losses were checked by concerns about dry weather in Argentina,
while corn also edged lower. 
    The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
 were down 1.3 percent to $4.54-1/2 a bushel, having closed
down 0.7 percent on Tuesday.
    "It is dry in the United States and that does pose a threat
to production but it looks like the market is unwinding some
positions that were developed in recent days on this threat,"
said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist for National
Australia Bank.
    Wheat is approaching a key development phase and dry weather
across the Plains could damage production.
    Meanwhile, France's farm ministry revised down soft wheat
output again due to a reduction in the harvested area.

    The most active soybean futures were down 0.3 percent
to $10.09-1/2 a bushel by 0134 GMT, having firmed 1 percent on
Tuesday when prices hit a high of $10.13-1/2 a bushel - the
highest since Dec. 6.
    The most active corn futures were down 0.3 percent to
$3.66-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.1 percent in the previous
session.
    Analysts said losses were limited by dry weather across
Argentina, which would likely curtail production.
    
    
 Grains prices at  0222 GMT
 Contract       Last  Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30   RSI 
 CBOT wheat   454.50   -6.25   -1.36%       -2.05%  439.27     53
 CBOT corn    365.50   -1.25   -0.34%       -0.41%  356.39     60
 CBOT soy    1007.50   -4.25   -0.42%       +0.57%  980.43     65
 CBOT rice     12.29   $0.00   +0.00%       -0.85%  $12.19     46
 WTI crude     59.17  -$0.02   -0.03%       -0.20%  $63.17     19
 Currencies                                                      
 Euro/dlr     $1.236  $0.001   +0.11%       +0.59%               
 USD/AUD      0.7861   0.000   +0.03%       +0.04%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sunil Nair)
