GRAINS-Wheat falls more than 1 pct despite threat to U.S. crops

* Wheat falls, but still near eight-month high * Dry weather threatens U.S. wheat production * Soybeans, corn also fall; soybeans near 20-mth peak By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell 1.3 percent on Tuesday as traders squared positions after a sustained rally that saw prices hit their highest in nearly eight months. Soybeans also fell, although concerns over Argentina output kept prices at a near 20-month high. Corn edged lower as well. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 1.3 percent to $5.02-1/2 a bushel by 0231 GMT, after closing up 1.9 percent on Monday. Wheat hit $5.18-1/2 a bushel last week, highest since July 2017. "The market has been spooked by recent confirmation that dry weather has damaged crops. After such a sustained rally, I think it was inevitable that it would take a breather," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "If the weather continues, we could see the first real threat to production in several years," Ziebell added, though. Still, the fall in wheat comes ahead of the next U.S. Department of Agriculture supply and demand report, due this week, in which analysts expect the government to show slightly larger U.S. wheat-ending stocks. The most active soybean futures slipped 0.4 percent to $10.73-1/4 a bushel, after closing 0.6 percent higher in the previous session. Despite the fall, soybeans are still holding near a peak not touched since July 2016. The most active corn futures slid 0.3 percent to $3.86 a bushel, having ended 0.5 percent higher on Monday. Despite soybeans edging lower, analysts said a likely crimp in Argentina output was providing a floor to prices. A poor showing in Argentina is expected to be confirmed in the USDA report on Thursday. Some of the losses there, however, are expected to be offset by higher production in Brazil, further pressuring prices that are also threatened by the risk that international trade tensions could disrupt China's massive imports of U.S. soybeans. U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that he would impose hefty tariffs on imported steel and aluminium to protect U.S. producers, risking retaliation from major trade partners such as China, Europe and Canada. Grains prices at 0231 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 502.50 -6.75 -1.33% +0.50% 470.50 69 CBOT corn 386.00 -1.25 -0.32% +0.19% 373.12 72 CBOT soy 1073.50 -4.00 -0.37% +0.23% 1024.08 80 CBOT rice 12.43 -$0.04 -0.32% -0.28% $12.45 59 WTI crude 62.65 $0.08 +0.13% +2.29% $62.85 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.235 $0.002 +0.13% +0.28% USD/AUD 0.7778 0.001 +0.18% +0.21% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)