GRAINS-Wheat falls nearly 1 pct to five-day low

SYDNEY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat fell nearly 1 percent to a five-day low on Monday on abundant global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.8 percent at $4.45-3/4 a bushel by 0054 GMT, near the session low of $4.44 a bushel - the lowest since Sept. 20. Wheat closed down 0.7 percent on Friday. * The most active soybean futures were little changed at $9.84 a bushel, having firmed 1.4 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures were down 0.1 percent at $3.53 a bushel, having closed up 0.9 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that private exporters sold 190,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to Mexico - the 10th daily soybean sales announcement in the last 11 business days. * Egyptian prosecutors on Sunday said they had approved a decision to sieve a Romanian wheat shipment which had been rejected by the agriculture quarantine authority for containing poppy seeds. * Forecasts called for showers in parts of the northwest Corn Belt in the next few days but central and eastern portions of the belt should have dry and warm conditions for harvest. MARKET NEWS * The euro slipped in early Asian trading on Monday after Germany's election showed surging support for a far-right party that left Chancellor Angela Merkel scrambling to form a governing coalition. * Oil prices ended nearly 1 percent higher on Friday, close to their highest levels in months, as major producers meeting in Vienna said they may wait until January before deciding whether to extend output curbs beyond the first quarter. * The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Friday even though Apple was a drag, as worries about Washington's latest healthcare legislation proposal eased and investors shrugged off concerns about North Korea. ATA AHEAD (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo business climate Sep 1230 U.S. National activity index Aug 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Sep Grains prices at 0054 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 445.75 -3.75 -0.83% -1.49% 441.28 59 CBOT corn 353.00 -0.50 -0.14% +0.79% 356.52 60 CBOT soy 984.00 -0.25 -0.03% +1.36% 953.20 77 CBOT rice 12.41 $0.04 +0.32% -2.40% $12.67 39 WTI crude 50.61 -$0.05 -0.10% +0.12% $48.37 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.193 -$0.002 -0.20% -0.09% USD/AUD 0.7967 0.001 +0.06% +0.45% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)