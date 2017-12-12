FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GRAINS-Wheat near 11-month low on supply pressure, soybeans hit 3-week low
Sections
Featured
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
BITCOIN
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Breakingviews
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
December 12, 2017 / 2:51 AM / 2 days ago

GRAINS-Wheat near 11-month low on supply pressure, soybeans hit 3-week low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Wheat falls for 7th session on ample world supplies
    * Soybeans firm after hitting a three-week low earlier in the day

 (Adds details, quotes)
    By Naveen Thukral
    SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a seventh consecutive session
on Tuesday, trading near their weakest since early January on pressure from abundant global
supplies.
    Soybeans inched up after hitting their lowest in more than three weeks earlier in the
session with gains checked slow pace of U.S. exports and improved weather in Argentina.
    The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade  was down 0.1 percent at
$4.13 a bushel, as of 0224 GMT. In the previous session, the market touched its lowest since
Jan. 4 at $4.10-3/4 a bushel.
    Soybeans climbed 0.3 percent to $9.85-3/4 a bushel, having earlier dropped to its
lowest since Nov. 17 at $9.81-1/4 a bushel, while corn remained unchanged at $3.49 a
bushel.
    "We have a pretty grim price picture overall for grains and supply fundamentals are once
again the driver," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.
    Wheat prices were under downward pressure amid plentiful global inventories. A
higher-than-expected official estimate of Canadian output last week added to bearish sentiment,
offsetting doubts over the weather-hit Australian harvest.
    Wheat export prices in Russia, which has been aggressively selling its record crop, were
flat last week despite a fall in Chicago wheat futures, supported by buyers building up stocks
before Russia's long New Year holiday.
    Most of Ukraine's winter grain crops are in a good or satisfactory state due to the
favourable weather, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Monday.
    The slow pace of U.S. soybean exports is keeping a lid on prices.
    Export bookings of U.S. soybeans are running behind the year-ago pace, while the U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) has projected a year-on-year increase for the 2017/18 marketing
year that began Sept. 1.
    The USDA could revise its soy export forecast as soon as Tuesday, when it is set to release
its monthly supply/demand report.
    Weekend rains in Argentina's soybean crop areas and forecasts for more moisture next week
eased worries about dryness stressing crops in the South American country, dragging on prices.
Argentina is a key soybean producer and the world's top exporter of soymeal and soyoil.
    Light showers favoured Cordoba and northwestern Santa Fe over the weekend, but amounts were
too light to significantly improve soil moisture, the MDA Weather Services said in a note to
clients.
    Showers should become more widespread and heavier during the six- to 10-day period, which
would finally lead to some notable improvements, it added.
    Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat, soymeal and soyoil futures
contracts on Monday, traders said.

 Grains prices at 0224 GMT
 Contract    Last    Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30   RSI
 CBOT wheat  413.00  -0.50   -0.12%   -1.43%       436.86  20
 CBOT corn   349.00  0.00    +0.00%   -1.06%       356.05  34
 CBOT soy    985.75  3.25    +0.33%   -0.40%       989.78  42
 CBOT rice   12.26   $0.04   +0.29%   +1.57%       $11.99  55
 WTI crude   58.27   $0.28   +0.48%   +1.59%       $56.80  61
 Currencies                                                
 Euro/dlr    $1.177  $0.000  -0.03%   +0.01%               
 USD/AUD     0.7533  0.001   +0.12%   +0.39%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
    

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.