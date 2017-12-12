GRAINS-Wheat near 11-month low on supply pressure, soybeans hit 3-week low

* Wheat falls for 7th session on ample world supplies * Soybeans firm after hitting a three-week low earlier in the day (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a seventh consecutive session on Tuesday, trading near their weakest since early January on pressure from abundant global supplies. Soybeans inched up after hitting their lowest in more than three weeks earlier in the session with gains checked slow pace of U.S. exports and improved weather in Argentina. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.1 percent at $4.13 a bushel, as of 0224 GMT. In the previous session, the market touched its lowest since Jan. 4 at $4.10-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans climbed 0.3 percent to $9.85-3/4 a bushel, having earlier dropped to its lowest since Nov. 17 at $9.81-1/4 a bushel, while corn remained unchanged at $3.49 a bushel. "We have a pretty grim price picture overall for grains and supply fundamentals are once again the driver," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. Wheat prices were under downward pressure amid plentiful global inventories. A higher-than-expected official estimate of Canadian output last week added to bearish sentiment, offsetting doubts over the weather-hit Australian harvest. Wheat export prices in Russia, which has been aggressively selling its record crop, were flat last week despite a fall in Chicago wheat futures, supported by buyers building up stocks before Russia's long New Year holiday. Most of Ukraine's winter grain crops are in a good or satisfactory state due to the favourable weather, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Monday. The slow pace of U.S. soybean exports is keeping a lid on prices. Export bookings of U.S. soybeans are running behind the year-ago pace, while the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has projected a year-on-year increase for the 2017/18 marketing year that began Sept. 1. The USDA could revise its soy export forecast as soon as Tuesday, when it is set to release its monthly supply/demand report. Weekend rains in Argentina's soybean crop areas and forecasts for more moisture next week eased worries about dryness stressing crops in the South American country, dragging on prices. Argentina is a key soybean producer and the world's top exporter of soymeal and soyoil. Light showers favoured Cordoba and northwestern Santa Fe over the weekend, but amounts were too light to significantly improve soil moisture, the MDA Weather Services said in a note to clients. Showers should become more widespread and heavier during the six- to 10-day period, which would finally lead to some notable improvements, it added. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Monday, traders said. Grains prices at 0224 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 413.00 -0.50 -0.12% -1.43% 436.86 20 CBOT corn 349.00 0.00 +0.00% -1.06% 356.05 34 CBOT soy 985.75 3.25 +0.33% -0.40% 989.78 42 CBOT rice 12.26 $0.04 +0.29% +1.57% $11.99 55 WTI crude 58.27 $0.28 +0.48% +1.59% $56.80 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.177 $0.000 -0.03% +0.01% USD/AUD 0.7533 0.001 +0.12% +0.39% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)