GRAINS-Wheat near six-month low as ample supplies weigh, corn ticks up
November 1, 2017 / 3:12 AM / a day ago

GRAINS-Wheat near six-month low as ample supplies weigh, corn ticks up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Wheat hovers near its lowest since late April on ample
supplies
    * Corn edges higher after hitting its lowest in over one
week

 (Adds details, quotes)
    By Naveen Thukral
    Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Wednesday,
but the market traded near last session's six month low with
pressure from abundant world supplies.
    Corn rose after hitting its lowest in more than one week
earlier in the session while soybeans gained for a second day.
    The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat contract
rose one-quarter of a cent, 0.1 percent, to $4.18-3/4 a bushel
by 0228 GMT, having dropped to the lowest since April 25 on
Tuesday at $4.16-1/4 a bushel.
    Corn gained 0.1 percent, or half a cent, at $3.46-1/4
a bushel, having dropped earlier in session to the lowest since
Oct. 23 at $3.45-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans added 0.1 percent,
or 1 cent, to $9.74-3/4 a bushel, having risen 1.2 percent on
Tuesday.
    The wheat market may have hit the bottom. 
    "Wheat is under bit of pressure at the moment but it is
unwarranted," said Ole Houe, an analyst with brokerage IKON
Commodities in Sydney.
    "We could see U.S. wheat prices regain losses in the coming
weeks as Russian prices have not changed much and Australian
wheat is finding export business."
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday
confirmed private sales of 100,000 tonnes of hard red winter
wheat to Iraq.
    It said 52 percent of the U.S. wheat crop was in
good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, well behind market
forecasts.
    The USDA said 54 percent of the corn crop had been harvested
as of Sunday, ahead of market expectations, while 83 percent of
the soybean crop had been harvested, in line with analysts'
expectations.
    Meanwhile, in the wheat market, China's first cut to its
wheat floor price in over a decade may encourage some farmers to
plant more lucrative varieties, said analysts and farmers,
helping the world's top wheat grower better meet the growing
appetite for Western-style baked goods.
    Beijing said last week its minimum purchase price for wheat
in 2018 would be lowered to 2,300 yuan ($347) per tonne, down
2.5 percent from this year's price, in a move aimed at curbing
rising stockpiles.
    Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and
soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday and net buyers of soyoil
futures, traders said.
    
 Grains prices at  0228 GMT
 Contract    Last    Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30   RSI
 CBOT wheat  418.75  0.25     +0.06%   -1.41%       438.64  28
 CBOT corn   346.25  0.50     +0.14%   -0.72%       350.14  37
 CBOT soy    974.75  1.00     +0.10%   +0.21%       973.64  42
 CBOT rice   11.60   $0.01    +0.04%   -1.40%       $12.22  20
 WTI crude   54.66   $0.28    +0.51%   +0.94%       $51.68  80
 Currencies                                                 
 Euro/dlr    $1.163  -$0.001  -0.09%   -0.14%               
 USD/AUD     0.7662  0.001    +0.09%   -0.33%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
 hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
    


($1 = 6.6276 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
