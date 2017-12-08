GRAINS-Wheat poised for worst week in four months

SYDNEY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were unchanged on Friday, but were on track for their biggest one-week fall in four months on abundant global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down nearly 4 percent for the week, the biggest weekly slide since August 4. * The most active soybean futures were down nearly 0.5 percent for the week, their first weekly slide since October 27. * March corn was down 2 percent for the week, its biggest weekly fall since October 20. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday said weekly export sales of wheat totalled 323,000 tonnes. Analysts had been expecting wheat export sales in a range from 250,000 to 450,000 tonnes. * Canadian farmers harvested larger crops than expected this autumn, reaping record-large canola output and a surprisingly big wheat crop, a Statistics Canada report showed on Wednesday. * Soybean export sales came in at 2.086 million tonnes, topping forecasts that ranged from 1.000 million to 1.650 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The dollar inched higher on Friday, on track for a weekly gain against a basket of currencies, as the passage of a bill to temporarily extend U.S. government funding raised investors' optimism that a tax reform bill would also pass. * Oil prices dipped on Friday as the U.S. dollar strengthened, although OPEC-led supply cuts are seen supporting markets going into next year. * Wall Street rose on Thursday, buoyed by popular technology companies including Facebook and Alphabet, while shares of yoga pants seller Lululemon Athletica also worked up a sweat. DATA AHEAD (GMT) China Trade data Nov 0700 Germany Trade data Oct 0745 France Industrial output Oct 1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Nov 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Nov 1500 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Dec 1500 U.S. Wholesale sales Oct Grains prices at 0127 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 421.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.88% 439.06 26 CBOT corn 351.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.35% 356.93 38 CBOT soy 991.50 -0.50 -0.05% -1.12% 989.84 47 CBOT rice 12.15 $0.01 +0.12% -0.33% $11.96 44 WTI crude 56.61 -$0.08 -0.14% +1.16% $56.50 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.177 $0.000 -0.03% -0.24% USD/AUD 0.7508 0.000 -0.04% -0.73% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Vyas Mohan)