GRAINS-Wheat prices drop to 1-mth low on stronger-than-expected U.S. planting

* Wheat falls on bigger-than-expected U.S. planted area * Soybeans at one-week high as USDA trims harvest view (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a third consecutive session on Tuesday to their lowest in nearly a month, pressured by stronger-than-expected U.S. winter planting. Soybean prices climbed to a one-week high, buoyed by a U.S. Department of Agriculture estimate of lower production, while corn ticked higher. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade had eased 0.7 percent to $4.17-3/4 a bushel by 0347 GMT, the lowest since Dec. 20. The market was closed on Monday for a U.S. holiday. "We have perhaps not seen the last of the decline prompted by the surprise in Friday's U.S. planting report," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The USDA estimated 2018 winter wheat plantings at 32.608 million acres, the smallest since 1909 but above analyst expectations for 30.100 million to 32.000 million. The proportion of winter cereals in Ukraine in poor condition has shrunk over the past month by around 3 percentage points to 14.1 percent as of Jan. 11 following favourable weather, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Monday. Soybeans added 0.4 percent to $9.64-1/2 a bushel, after earlier hitting their highest since Jan. 9 at $9.67-1/2 a bushel. Corn rose 0.4 percent to $3.47-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent in the previous session. The USDA raised its estimate for U.S. corn production due to record-large yields and trimmed its estimate for the U.S. soybean harvest, even as that crop remained the biggest ever. There is additional support for soybeans stemming from dry weather in Argentina. "The weekend did yield some rain in Argentina's soybean regions – not enough though to quell worries about yield prospects," said Gorey. "High temperatures are evaporating moisture quicker than the crops can use it." Rain over the weekend in drought-hit areas of Argentina's farm belt helped growers plant soy in fields that had been at risk of staying barren this season, Natalia Gattinoni, weather expert with the INTA national climate institute, said on Monday. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn and wheat futures contracts on Friday and net buyers of soybeans and soymeal futures, traders said. Grains prices at 0347 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 417.75 -2.75 -0.65% -3.58% 425.67 34 CBOT corn 347.75 1.50 +0.43% -0.29% 350.58 40 CBOT soy 964.50 4.00 +0.42% +1.53% 976.99 59 WTI crude 64.52 $0.22 +0.34% +1.13% $59.51 86 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.226 $0.000 -0.03% +0.59% USD/AUD 0.7964 0.000 +0.01% +0.66% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)