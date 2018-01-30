GRAINS-Wheat prices hit 4-mth high on worries over U.S. crop condition

SYDNEY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose nearly 1 percent on Tuesday to mark a four-month high, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said dry weather had hit the condition of the country's wheat crop. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.8 percent at $4.52-3/4 a bushel at 0148 GMT, after earlier touching their strongest since Sept. 29 at $4.55-1/4 a bushel. Wheat closed up 1.9 percent on Monday. * The most active soybean futures were up 0.1 percent at $9.92-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.6 percent on Monday. * The most active corn futures climbed 0.1 percent to $3.59-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.6 percent in the previous session. * Condition ratings for winter wheat declined in January in several southern U.S. Plains states that have been hit by drought, including top producer Kansas, the USDA said on Monday. [nL2N1PP004 * The government rated 14 percent of the Kansas winter wheat crop is in good-to-excellent condition, down from 37 percent at the end of December and down from 51 percent in the week to Nov. 26. MARKET NEWS * The dollar traded above a recent three-year low against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, having drawn some support from a rise in U.S. bond yields as traders awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting for fresh catalysts. * U.S. oil slipped on Tuesday, extending losses into a second session, as a strengthening dollar sapped demand for crude, while rising U.S. output helped dampen prices. * Wall Street pulled back from record highs on Monday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes marking their biggest one-day percentage declines in about five months, weighed down by a slide in Apple shares. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0630 France Preliminary GDP Q4 0745 France Consumer spending Dec 1000 Euro zone GDP flash Q4 1000 Euro zone Business climate Jan 1000 Euro zone Consumer confidence final Jan 1300 Germany Consumer prices Jan 1400 U.S. Case-Shiller housing index Nov 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Jan U.S. Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting Grains prices at 0148 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 452.75 3.50 +0.78% +2.66% 428.82 78 CBOT corn 359.25 0.50 +0.14% +0.77% 351.58 75 CBOT soy 992.25 0.75 +0.08% +0.68% 971.52 71 CBOT rice 12.41 -$0.03 -0.24% +0.57% $12.03 75 WTI crude 65.39 -$0.17 -0.26% -1.13% $61.99 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.238 $0.000 +0.02% -0.29% USD/AUD 0.8094 0.000 +0.02% -0.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)